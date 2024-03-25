Symphony San Jose Chorale & Symphony Will Perform 'Serenade To Music' This April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Symphony San José Chorale and Symphony San José under the direction of Elena Sharkova, will present a program of choral-orchestral music featuring works from Myroslav Skoryk, Gabriel Faure and Giacomo Puccini.

Chorale Director: Elena Sharkova

THE PROGRAM:

Myroslav Skoryk: Melody

Gabriel Faure: Pavane

Giacomo Puccini: Messa di Gloria

Serenade to Music will be presented in the beautiful Mission Santa Clara with Symphony San José Chorale and Symphony San José. Elena Sharkova conducting.

Symphony San José Chorale performs classical masterworks and contemporary music with the symphony, as well as a wide range of pieces, from jazz to liturgical and everything in between. Performances include Movies in Concert, acapella programs, and appearances with smaller instrumental groups in San Jose and peninsula locations throughout the San Francisco Bay area. Maestra Elena Sharkova, who directs the Symphony San José Chorale and the Cantabile Youth Singers, is an internationally recognized conductor, lecturer and master teacher.

Russian-American conductor Elena Sharkova is recognized nationally and internationally as an inspirational, versatile, and effective conductor, choral clinician, music educator, and lecturer. She has conducted professional, university, youth, and community choirs and orchestras in 17 countries across North America, Asia, Eastern and Western Europe, Russia, and the Middle East. Elena has served as a jury member at numerous national and international music festivals and competitions.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Elena Sharkova, Symphony San José Chorale and Symphony San José