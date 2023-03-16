Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Support The Arts At Bay Area Children's Theatre's Blue Moon Ball

All proceeds directly support Bay Area Children's Theatre's ongoing mission to ensure that every child in the Bay Area has access to live theatre.

Mar. 16, 2023  

Everyone's fluffed and groomed, fancy and plumed! Come one! Come all!

You are cordially invited to support arts education in the Bay Area with a fabulously fun time.

On May 20th at 4 PM, come out and shake your tail feather along with the cast of Giraffes Can't Dance.

All proceeds directly support Bay Area Children's Theatre's ongoing mission to ensure that every child in the Bay Area has access to live theatre through their Student Matinee program.

Tickets are $55 for adults and $45 for kids.

Special Performance at 4:00 PM

Dance Party at 5:00 PM

The event includes:

Special Performance of Giraffes Can't Dance!

Meet the Cast!

Snacks & Drinks!

A Blue Moon Toast (for adults)

Family Photos!

Arts and Crafts!

And So Much Dancing!

Our education outreach programs offer Free, Fun, and Flexible arts education for over 25,000 children in Bay Area schools.

As we continue to emerge from the pandemic, Bay Area Children's Theatre's Student Matinees and In-School Workshops give thousands of Bay Area students the chance to see and perform LIVE theatre for the first time!

But they need your help to keep it going!

Receive a tax-deductible donation acknowledgment for your ticket purchase, not including Fair Market Value of $10 per ticket.

The party is taking place at BACT Berkeley Central : 2055 Center Street in Berkeley.

About Bay Area Children's Theatre

Their Mission: To inspire young audiences with imaginative productions, introduce children of all backgrounds to the excitement of live theatre, and create an engaging, entertaining, and educational environment in which children and their families can explore and enjoy the arts.




