Student Rush Tickets Now Available For THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence Theatre Company

Transcendence Theatre Company has announced Student Rush tickets for all remaining performances of the Broadway hit musical The Full Monty which is currently running through August 20 at the Beltane Ranch in Glen Ellen. Beginning Friday, August 3, students with a valid student ID can purchase tickets and save 50% off regular prices in all sections of the theater, excluding the back row. Student Rush tickets can be purchased at the box office starting two hours before the show at 5pm. Visit BestNightEver.org or call 877-424-1414 for more information.

The musical The Full Monty is set in 1989 and follows a group of blue-collar steel workers. Contains strong language, adult themes, attempted self harm, and brief nudity. We encourage patrons to use their judgment based on their own research of the show and their own sensibilities.

Based on the 1997 Academy Award-nominated sleeper hit by the same name, The Full Monty is a funny and heartfelt story of a father who needs to raise some quick cash to maintain custody of his son. He hatches a plan with an unlikely group of lovable misfits who have all of Buffalo wondering, can they really pull it off?

Transcendence Theatre Company is California Wine Country's premiere entertainment experience, eleven years and counting. With three original outdoor musical revues every summer, an indoor holiday show every winter, productions of Broadway favorites, and more, our mission is to create extraordinary evenings featuring the best talents from Broadway and beyond. From its primary home within the majestic open-air ruins of the historic winery in Jack London State Historic Park to other remarkable and stunning settings throughout wine country and the community, Transcendence Theatre Company is dedicated to providing the joys and benefits of musical theater to all through one-of-a-kind performances, community engagements, and arts education programs. BestNightEver.org

The Beltane Ranch is owned and operated by the Wood/Benward family, the fourth, fifth and sixth generation of the family to farm Beltane Ranch. They are committed to preserving history, producing quality wines and agricultural products for the long term, by using responsible and regenerative practices, and honoring the vision of those before them. They are proud to work alongside a talented and dedicated team of farming and hospitality professionals. www.beltaneranch.com

Photo credit: Mimi Carroll