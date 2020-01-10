Staged Reading of INCOGNITO Announced At Town Hall Theatre

Town Hall Theatre continues the IN THE WINGS staged reading series with a one-night only performance of INCOGNITO, a compelling brainteaser of a play by Nick Payne. INCOGNITO will have one performance on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Town Hall Theatre Company, 3535 School Street, in Lafayette, CA. Tickets are $10 general admission and free to subscribers, and are available through the Box Office at (925) 283-1557 or online at www.TownHallTheatre.com.

Using only four actors to portray 21 characters, Nick Payne's INCOGNITO ingeniously weaves together three stories: a pathologist steals Albert Einstein's brain; a neuropsychologist falls in love with another woman; and a amnesiac patient suffering seizures can only remember one thing, the love he has for his wife. In what the NY Times termed a "self-examining drama of ideas", the playwright deftly explores the illusory and complicated nature of selfhood, of personal identity and memory. INCOGNITO is directed by Anna Smith and will features Town Hall regulars and Bay Area talents.

Originally commissioned by the UK's Nabokov Theatre and Live Theatre Newcastle, INCOGNITO premiered in April 2014 in a production by Nabokov, Live Theatre Newcastle and the HighTide Festival. INCOGNITO's first U.S. production was in 2016 by the Manhattan Theatre Club.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You