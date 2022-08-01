Stage 1 Presents American Sign Language Production Of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Stage 1 Theatre presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat performed by Deaf, CODA (Child of Deaf Adult), ASL-Fluent, and hearing actors. Performances will take place at the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton, California. Preview performance Friday, August 12, 2022 at 8pm. Opening Night Saturday, August 13, 2022 and runs through August 28, 2022

This family-friendly bible story comes to life in a non-traditional and enticing journey. Told entirely through ASL and singing, Narrator (CODA Ashley Castallon) tells the classic story of Joseph (played by Deaf actor Noelle Wilder and voiced by CODA Dane Lentz). Directed by Patricia Pitpitan and produced by Lorraine VanRod, Stage 1 Theatre makes an exciting and inclusion-focused return to in-person performances after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic with the highly popular biblical musical (music by composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice) of Joseph, his father, jealous brothers and interesting adventures sung in different styles of music including country and rock, teaches a lesson about perseverance and forgiveness.

Tickets to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat are available now at www.firehousearts.org or call the box office at (925) 931-4848. Show dates are August 12-28, 2022, Fridays-Sundays with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. Located at Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton, CA.