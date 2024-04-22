South Bay Musical Theatre Announces Cast And Creative Team For MARY POPPINS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



South Bay Musical Theatre has announced its upcoming production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's beloved classic, MARY POPPINS, running from May 18 to June 8, 2024.

This magical journey into the heart of Cherry Tree Lane is one all ages will enjoy and is recommended for children ages five and older. The show delighted Broadway audiences for over 2,500 performances-making it the 30th longest-running show in Broadway history-and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. MARY POPPINS features original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, a book by Julian Fellowes, and new songs and additional music and lyrics by Anthony Drewe and George Stiles. The musical was co-created by Cameron Mackintosh and based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney Film.

"While many of SBMT's shows are suitable for all ages, Mary Poppins is our first family-friendly Disney musical since 2007's Beauty and the Beast," says SBMT's Artistic Director Walter M. Mayes. "This kind of musical draws a different group of auditioners than our earlier shows this season, Rent and A Little Night Music. More than half our cast are making their mainstage SBMT debuts, including three charming and very talented children. I am confident our audience will find this story familiar and also new, as it contains many of the beloved songs from the film as well as sparkling new songs written just for the stage version."

Starring in the lead roles are Clara Walker as the incomparable Mary Poppins and Lex Rosenberg as the charming chimney sweep, Bert. Joining them are Ben Hatch as George Banks, Whitney Moore as Winifred Banks, Mariah Jade-Taylor and Ciara McCarthy dual-cast as Jane Banks and Neleus, and Roisin McCarthy as Michael Banks. The talented ensemble cast also features Angela Konigsberg, Kathryn Class, Katy Darrow, Qian Zhang, Andy Kline, Barbara Heninger, Stanford Stickney, Stephen Sammonds, Tim Huang, Gregg Zigler, Victoria Mannah, Rowan Wilson, Brittany Hatch, Anita Popescu, and Gabby Crolla.

Behind the scenes, the production is led by a team of accomplished professionals. Scott Ludwig takes the reins as Director, with David Herberg as Musical & Vocal Director, and Noelle Wilder as Choreographer. The creative team also includes Haley Quynh Baugher (Stage Manager), Justin Kelley-Cahill (Set Designer), Y. Sharon Peng (Costume, Hair & Makeup Designer), Yichun Li & Noah Price (Lighting Designers), Don Nguyen (Projections Designer), Brennah Kemmerly (Dialect Coach), Lucretia Froke (Props Designer), Dan Singletary (Sound Designer), and Richard Cartwright (Master Carpenter).

Heading the administrative side are Walter M. Mayes (Artistic Director), Kama Belloni (Development & Patron Manager), Karyn Morton (Production Manager), Lori Wood (Business Manager), Diane Hughes (House Manager), and Doug Hughes (Marketing Director).

Tickets

South Bay Musical Theatre's production of MARY POPPINS will run from May 18 to June 8, 2024, at the Saratoga Civic Theater, 13777 Fruitvale Ave., Saratoga, CA. Tickets are available now at www.SouthBayMT.com or by contacting the box office at 408-266-4734.

This production of MARY POPPINS is licensed by Music Theatre International.

About South Bay Musical Theatre:

South Bay Musical Theatre (SBMT) was founded in 1963 and with this show is concluding its 61st year of providing Noteworthy Entertainment to Bay Area audiences as a non-profit organization. The group strives to bring together a diverse group of participants in an inclusive, collaborative, and nurturing environment while leaving a lasting, positive impression on the local Bay Area community. For more information or to obtain tickets online, visit the group's website at www.SouthBayMT.com.