Sonoma Speaker Series: In Conversation With Donna McKechnie Comes to Hanna Boys Center Auditorium

Donna McKechnie, best-known and beloved for her portrayal of Cassie in the original Broadway cast of the 1975 musical "A Chorus Line" for which she received the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, will be the interview guest at a Sonoma Speaker Series event on Wednesday - May 29, 2019 at the Hanna Boys Center Auditorium in Sonoma.

The Sonoma Speaker Series partners with Transcendence Theatre Company for this special presentation featuring Donna McKechnie in conversation with Amy Miller, Artistic Director for Transcendence Theatre Company. The event will include a performance by cast members of Transcendence Theatre Company's upcoming production of "A Chorus Line" (directed by Amy Miller) and a 30-minute question and answer session with the audience.

With an illustrious career spanning more than 50 years, McKechnie is internationally regarded as one of Broadway's foremost singing and dancing leading ladies with a professional career that includes dancing, singing, acting and choreography.

Born in Pontiac, Mich. in 1942, McKechnie grew up in the Detroit suburbs before falling for musicals by going to the movies. After seeing the film "The Red Shoes" she began ballet classes at the age of 7 and by the age of 13 was teaching her own class. Without the support to pursue her dream, McKechnie ran away from home at age 17 and moved to New York City to become a dancer. After touring in "West Side Story," McKechnie made her Broadway debut in 1961 as a dancer in "How to Succeed in Business Without Even Trying," directed by Bob Fosse.

McKechnie's Broadway credits include starring roles in "On the Town," "A Chorus Line," "Company" and "State Fair." A recognized presence on the international stage, she first performed in London in 1969 with the musical "Promises - Promises" and starred in numerous productions in London's West End including "Company," "No Way to Treat A Lady," (which she choreographed), "Can-Can" and "Follies." McKechnie's memoir "TIME STEPS - My Musical Comedy Life," was published in 2006.

Transcendence Theatre Company launches its 2019 "Broadway Under the Stars" season performing its first full-length Broadway musical, "A Chorus Line." The production, featuring Broadway professionals, will be presented June 14 to June 30, 2019 in the open-air venue at Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen.

WHEN: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday - May 29, 2019

WHERE: Hanna Boys Center Auditorium, 17000 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, CA 95476

TICKETS: $35 to $75 / $35 general admission. $75 VIP admission.

VIP tickets includes: Pre-event reception: 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. VIP reception in the Hanna Boys Center Auditorium Legacy Center with cast members of Transcendence Theatre Company's "A Chorus Line." The VIP reception includes complimentary beer, wine and appetizers. Reserved seating: VIP tickets also include reserved seating in the first few rows of the auditorium for the speaker presentation Post-event reception: From 8:30 to 9 p.m. VIP ticket holders may attend an informal gathering with Donna McKechnie in the Hanna Boys Center Auditorium Legacy Center.

RESERVATIONS:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sonoma-speaker-series-in-conversation-with-donna-mckechnie-tickets-60311621684?aff=utm_source%3Deb_email%26utm_medium%3Demail%26utm_campaign%3Dnew_event_email&utm_term=eventurl_text

PHONE: 707-696-8378

WEBSITE: www.sonomaspeakerseries.com





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You