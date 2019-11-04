Sonoma Arts Live Presents THE GIFT OF THE MAGI

Sonoma Arts Live presents a staged reading of a new musical adaptation of the classic short story The Gift of the Magi Thanksgiving weekend on the Rotary Stage in Andrews Hall, Sonoma Community Center, 276 East Napa St. The performances are on Friday, November 29, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, November 30, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets available from the SCC box office and online at sonomaartslive.org.

The musical is set in New York City in 1905 and tells the story of newlyweds Jim and Della Young, who are facing their first Christmas together without enough money to buy each other presents. On top of that, Della is trying to get a bunch of boisterous children organized to put on a Christmas pageant with the help of her upstairs neighbor, a retired vaudevillian, played by local favorite Julia Holsworth (Merman's Apprentice).

The playwright, John Partridge, is also a composer and conductor who has served as musical director for several SAL productions, including Evitaand Gypsy, and as SAL Board President. He is a nationally known ragtime composer and performer. He also directs the Sonoma Hometown Band and is Director of Music Ministries at the First Presbyterian Church of Napa. The Gift of the Magi is his first full-length musical.





