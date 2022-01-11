Smuin's Annual Gala Dances Into The Galleria in March

Smuin Contemporary Ballet celebrates its 28th season with Smuin's Annual Gala, hosted by gala chair John Konstin along with Smuin's Board of Trustees and Friends of Smuin committee. Arts, community, philanthropic, and civic leaders of San Francisco will mingle with Smuin artists at this fabulous fête honoring nearly three decades at the forefront of contemporary ballet.

Beginning with cocktail reception, the elegant evening will also include a gourmet dinner catered by McCall's, and exclusive performances by Smuin's exquisite dancers. Guests will also enjoy a thrilling live auction featuring one-of-a-kind gifts and experiences.

The event takes place 5pm Sunday, March 20, 2022.

TICKETS: Tables of 10: $15,000, $10,000, $7,500, $5,000

Individual tickets: $1,000, $750, $500

For more information on sponsorship opportunities, ticket and table purchases, please contact Alicia Tos, Interim Development Director, at 415-556-5000 x100, atos@smuinballet.org, or visit www.smuinballet.org/gala2022.