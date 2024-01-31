Smuin Gala Celebrates 30th Anniversary, Honors Artistic Director Celia Fushille March 3

Smuin Contemporary Ballet celebrates its 30th anniversary season with Smuin's Annual Gala, hosted by co-chairs John Konstin and Lee D. Baxter along with Smuin's Board of Trustees and Friends of Smuin host committee.

Arts, community, philanthropic, and civic leaders of San Francisco will mingle with Smuin artistic staff and dancers at this grand celebration honoring three decades at the forefront of contemporary ballet. This year's gala will also honor Smuin Artistic Director Celia Fushille and her achievements over her 30-year tenure with the company. Beginning with a cocktail reception, the evening will include a gourmet dinner, dessert, and dancing. Guests will also enjoy a thrilling live auction featuring one-of-a-kind gifts and experiences, including an exclusive walk-on role in Smuin's annual “The Christmas Ballet” production.

This year's gala will take place following the final performance of “Celebrating Michael Smuin,” 2pm, Sunday, March 3, at the Blue Shield of California Theater at YBCA. This special added program for the 2023/24 season, dedicated to the company's dynamic late founder, features his swashbuckling story ballet Zorro! and Frank Sinatra tribute Fly Me to the Moon. All gala attendees will receive premium seating at this performance with their ticket and table purchases.

A pre-party for young professionals will also be hosted at the Smuin Center for Dance (full details below). Smuin's Annual Gala takes place 4:30pm, Sunday, March 3, 2024 at The St. Regis, 125 Third Street, San Francisco. For tickets ($750 - $1,500 per person, $7,500 - $30,000 per table) and more information, the public may contact Smuin at (415) 556-5000 x100 or visit Click Here.

The 2024 edition of Smuin's Annual Gala will honor Artistic Director Celia Fushille, recognizing an incredible milestone of thirty years with the company. A founding member of Smuin and its principal dancer for more than 12 years, Fushille has served as Artistic Director of Smuin Contemporary Ballet since 2007. Michael Smuin's singular philosophy to create pieces that merge the diverse vocabularies of classical ballet and contemporary dance has driven the company since its inception in 1994. Building on that foundation, Fushille added her voice to Michael's, creating a unique legacy during her 17-year tenure at the helm. She commissioned over 20 world premieres and curated contemporary classics of renowned choreographers. By expanding the company's repertoire, she ensured that Smuin Contemporary Ballet was at the forefront of creating entertaining, evocative, and original art. She has crafted a vision for the company that stands singular in the field. After completing three decades with Smuin, Fushille will step away as Artistic Director at the conclusion of this season in June 2024.

Live auction items will include rare and memorable experiences including an opportunity to join Smuin in New York (airfare and accommodations included) during its upcoming appearance at The Joyce Theater. A favorite year after year, delectable cakes baked by Smuin artists will also be auctioned off to a lucky few in the audience. Funds raised at Smuin's Annual Gala will support the Company in staging its innovative productions around the Bay Area, ensuring the company's productions maintain the signature Smuin sparkle audiences know and love as the company continues to excel in combining classical ballet artistry with the athleticism of contemporary dance.

Smuin will also host an After Hours pre-party at its headquarters, an opportunity for Bay Area young professionals who share an interest in ballet to mingle with Smuin's artists and celebrate the company's season. Guests will enjoy small bites from Chicks & Love Pizza and Doodlecakes Bakery while indulging in craft libations from the open bar hosted by Stookey's Club Moderne, before dancing the night away to a playlist curated by company dancers. Smuin's After Hours party will be held 7pm, Saturday, February 17 at the Smuin Center for Dance, 1830 17th St, San Francisco. For tickets ($75, $125) and more information, the public may visit afterhours24.givesmart.com.