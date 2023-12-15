Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards

Smuin Contemporary Ballet to Celebrate 30th Anniversary Season With Smuin's Annual Gala

The event will take place at 5pm, Sunday, March 3, 2024.

Dec. 15, 2023

Smuin Contemporary Ballet will celebrate its 30th anniversary season with Smuin’s Annual Gala, hosted by co-chairs John Konstin and Lee D. Baxter along with Smuin’s Board of Trustees and Friends of Smuin host committee. Arts, community, philanthropic, and civic leaders of San Francisco will mingle with Smuin artistic staff and dancers at this grand celebration honoring three decades at the forefront of contemporary ballet. Beginning with a cocktail reception, the evening will include a gourmet dinner and specially curated performances by Smuin artists.

Guests will also enjoy a thrilling live auction featuring one-of-a-kind gifts and experiences, including the ever-popular walk-on role in Smuin’s annual “The Christmas Ballet” production. This year’s gala will take place immediately following the final performance of “Celebrating Michael Smuin,” 2pm, Sunday, March 3, at the Blue Shield of California Theater at YBCA. This special added program for the 2023/24 season, dedicated to the company’s dynamic late founder, features his swashbuckling story ballet Zorro! and Frank Sinatra tributeFly Me to the Moon. All gala attendees will receive premium seating to this performance with their ticket and table purchases.

WHEN:

5pm, Sunday, March 3, 2024

WHERE:

The St. Regis, 125 Third Street, San Francisco

TICKETS:

Tables of 10: $30,000, $15,000, $12,500, $10,000, $7,500

Individual tickets: $1,500, $1,250, $1,000, $750

For more information on sponsorship opportunities, ticket and table purchases, please contact Alicia Tos, Director of Development, at 415-556-5000 x100 or atos@smuinballet.org, or visit Click Here.

Credit: Devlin Shand for Drew Altizer Photography


