Smuin Contemporary Ballet to Celebrate 29th Season With Annual Gala in March

Smuin Contemporary Ballet is celebrating its 29th season with Smuin's Annual Gala, hosted by co-chairs John Konstin and Lee D. Baxter along with Smuin's Board of Trustees and Friends of Smuin committee. Arts, community, philanthropic, and civic leaders of San Francisco will mingle with Smuin dancers at this fabulous fête honoring nearly three decades at the forefront of contemporary ballet. Beginning with a cocktail reception, the evening will include a gourmet dinner catered by McCall's served with fine wines from Grgich Hills, and breathtaking performances by Company artists. Guests will also enjoy a thrilling live auction featuring one-of-a-kind gifts and experiences, including the ever-popular walk-on role in Smuin's annual "The Christmas Ballet" production. A pre-party for young professionals will also be hosted the evening prior at the Smuin Center for Dance (full details below).

Smuin's Annual Gala takes place 5pm, Sunday, March 5, 2023 at The Galleria, 101 Henry Adams Street, San Francisco. For tickets ($500 - $1,000 per person, $5,000 - $15,000 per table) and more information, the public may contact Smuin at (415) 556-5000 x100 or visit smuinballet.org/gala2023.

Live auction items will include rare and memorable experiences including an opportunity to join the company's dancers on stage in a special walk-on appearance in Smuin's annual The Christmas Ballet spectacular. A favorite year after year, delectable cakes baked by Smuin artists will also be auctioned off to a lucky few in the audience, with this year's featured treats made by dancers Tessa Barbour, Brandon Alexander, and Brennan Wall. Other items include a VIP experience at the Utah Arts Festival, an opportunity to get up close to the action at a Golden State Warriors game, and an extra-special 30th Anniversary package that Smuin devotees won't want to miss, featuring an exclusive first look and private screening of an upcoming documentary short about the legacy of Michael Smuin. Funds raised at Smuin's Annual Gala will support the Company in staging its innovative productions around the Bay Area, ensuring the company's productions maintain the signature Smuin sparkle audiences know and love as the company continues to excel in combining classical ballet artistry with the athleticism of contemporary dance.

Smuin will also host an After Hours pre-party at its headquarters, an opportunity for Bay Area young professionals who share an interest in ballet to mingle with Smuin's artists and celebrate the company's season. Guests will enjoy small bites from Media Noche and Doodlecakes Bakery while indulging in craft libations from the open bar hosted by Stookey's Club Moderne, before dancing the night away to a playlist curated by company dancers. Smuin's After Hours party will be held 7pm, Saturday, March 4 at the Smuin Center for Dance, 1830 17th St, San Francisco. For tickets ($75, $125) and more information, the public may visit smuinballet.org.

ABOUT SMUIN



For more than 25 years Smuin has pushed the boundaries of contemporary ballet within a distinctly American style, engaging and delighting audiences with uncommon physicality and expression. Founded in San Francisco in 1994 by Tony and Emmy award-winning choreographer Michael Smuin, the company is committed to creating work that merges the diverse vocabularies of classical ballet and contemporary dance. Artistic Director since 2007, Celia Fushille has celebrated Michael Smuin's legacy while enriching the company's impressive repertoire by collaborating with inventive choreographers from around the world, commissioning world premieres, and bringing new contemporary choreographic voices to the Smuin stage.