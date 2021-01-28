Smuin Contemporary Ballet Presents LONG DISDANCE LOVE

In time for Valentine's Day, Smuin Contemporary Ballet will present Long disDANCE Love, a playful virtual dance showcase featuring the Company's signature fusion of classical and contemporary ballet. The program will feature romantic and frisky Michael Smuin works, a luscious excerpt from Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's breathtaking "Requiem for a Rose," and two pieces by company artist Cassidy Isaacson. Long disDANCE Love offers something delightful for lovebirds of all kinds-from the red-hot "Fever" solo to a passionate duet from Tango Palace, dreamy ballroom spins, yearning love pas de deux, and more. Favorite tunes from Nat King Cole, Peggy Lee, and other music icons provide the soundtrack for this special program, which also includes added Smuin classics "The Eternal Idol" (in the February 11 & 13 programs) and the balcony pas de deux from Romeo & Juliet (in the February 12 & 14 programs). Long disDANCE Love will stream online February 11-14. For tickets ($30, on sale starting February 2) and more information, the public may visit www.smuinballet.org.

Long disDANCE Love is a Valentine's bouquet of dances including Michael Smuin's most playful and romantic works, such as the sinuous solo set to "Unforgettable" and the sizzling dance set to "Fever," both from Smuin's inaugural performance of Dances With Songs. The dancing in these numbers was called "delicious" by the San Francisco Chronicle when performed in the Company's 25th anniversary showcase and likened to "a box of sweets that [dares] the watcher not to dig in and find something to savor!" This special Valentine's Day program will also revisit Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's critically lauded "Requiem for a Rose," an examination of the contrast between the ephemeral nature of romance and the enduring devotion of love, set to what many consider to be Schubert's most romantic string adagio from the Quintet in C. San Francisco Classical Voice described the piece as "perfection!" Two pieces created by company artist Cassidy Isaacson will also be featured: "Chemistry," a duet that will be performed by married company artists Terez Dean Orr and John Speed Orr, and a world premiere solo danced by company artist Lauren Pschirrer. Classic Michael Smuin works such as the "Hearts Suite" set to an Edith Piaf vocal score from Smuin's Hearts ballet and "Nem as Paredes Confesso"-the passionate fado from Tango Palace-will also be revived for this special showcase celebrating all things romance. Smuin devotees will be treated to other ravishing expressions of love such as the sultry tango from Tango Palace, playful selections from Frankie & Johnny, and more, in this fabulous showcase packed with Smuin's signature razzle-dazzle, visually stunning effects, and trademark twists.

Special additions following the programs include two gorgeous pas de deux from Smuin's repertoire. Michael Smuin's lauded "The Eternal Idol" will stream following the February 11 & 13 programs of Long disDANCE Love. Originally created for American Ballet Theatre in 1969, this sensuous duet was inspired by two of Auguste Rodin's iconic sculptures, set to the slow movement of Chopin's F Minor Piano Concerto. Following the February 12 & 14 programs, the tender and lyrical balcony pas de deux from Michael Smuin's acclaimed Romeo and Juliet will be featured. Romeo and Juliet was created in 1976 during Smuin's tenure as co-artistic director at San Francisco Ballet, where it received rapturous reviews and became the first full-length ballet-as well as the first performance by a West Coast company-to be shown on the PBS TV series "Great Performances: Dance in America." Clive Barnes of The New York Times wrote: "I fell in love. Extremely inventive. Eloquent, intense and luminous."