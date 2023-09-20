Single Tickets For San Francisco Ballet 2023–24 Season Programs On Sale Today

Single tickets for San Francisco Ballet's 2023–24 Season, curated by Artistic Director Tamara Rojo, go on sale today Click Here and Ticket Services. SF Ballet today also announced new details for its two world premieres: an afterparty will be included in evening tickets for Mere Mortals, and Gabriela Hearst will lead the costume design for Carmen. Both new works reflect SF Ballet's commitment to cross-disciplinary and cross-cultural collaborations, as well as new commissions from female choreographers.

Ticket Services may be reached at 415-865-2000, and is open Monday through Friday, 10am to 4pm. For the full 2023-24 Season schedule, please refer to the 2023-24 Season Calendar. To learn more about the 2023–24 season, read the Season Announcement.

Mere Mortals (World Premiere)

January 26–February 1, 2024

Announced today, Mere Mortals' evening performances will include an afterparty in the price of the ticket, featuring a Bay Area DJ and a cash bar located in the lobby areas.

Created by composer Floating Points (aka Sam Shepherd) and choreographer Aszure Barton, Mere Mortals recasts the Pandora's Box myth as an exploration of the dangers and opportunities brought along by artificial intelligence. Floating Points will perform live at every performance of Mere Mortals, playing alongside the SF Ballet Orchestra. Mere Mortals will include AI-informed stage, lighting, and lobby designs by Barcelona-based design firm Hamill Industries and costumes by Michelle Jank.

Mere Mortals marks the first full-length work SF Ballet has commissioned from a female choreographer. Mere Mortals' matinees on Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28 do not include afterparties.

Carmen (World Premiere)

Presented with Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's Broken Wings

April 4–14, 2024

Announced today, choreographer Arielle Smith's world premiere Carmen will include costume designs by Gabriela Hearst, “a thinking woman's designer” (Vogue) and the former creative director of Chloé. Carmen's all-star creative team also includes Grammy Award-winning jazz composer and pianist Arturo O'Farrill, scenic designs by Riccardo Hernández, and lighting designs by Jim French.

Carmen is featured with Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's Broken Wings in “Dos Mujeres,” an exploration of Latina womanhood that marks the company's first double-bill of female choreographers and its first program dedicated to Latinx stories.

Single tickets to 2023–24 Season performances start at $29 and are on sale now. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling Ticket Services at 415-865-2000, open Monday through Friday, 10am to 4pm. A service charge applies and prices are subject to change.

San Francisco Ballet is a leading ballet company and trailblazer in dance locally, nationally, and internationally. Performing, commissioning, and collaborating with exceptional artists in dance and across disciplines, SF Ballet balances an innovative focus on new and contemporary choreography with a deeply held dedication to the classics. SF Ballet is a catalyst for the future of ballet by cultivating creativity, bringing dance of the highest caliber to a wide audience, and providing exceptional training opportunities for the next generation of professional dancers in its world-renowned School.

Since its founding in 1933 and as the oldest professional ballet company in the United States, the Ballet has been an innovator in the artform and an originator of beloved cultural traditions, from staging the first American production of Swan Lake to bringing an annual holiday Nutcracker to U.S. audiences.