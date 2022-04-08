Silicon Valley Gay Men's Chorus Puts A Spin On Broadway And Movie Showtunes With PLAYLIST

Silicon Valley Gay Men's Chorus is presenting some of their favorite songs from Broadway musicals and the silver screen like only the chorus can.

In the spirit of the Great White Way and cinema, this concert - only the second to be held in person since the pandemic began two years ago - will feature theatrical moments and a host of solos amplified by the chorus's robust sound. And at the heart of the concert, Playlist, is SVGMC's unofficial ethos: we are strong as individuals, and indestructible together. Local theater and music artist Kevin Brownstein, who is celebrating his tenth season singing with SVGMC, says it best: "One of the things I really love about the culture of this organization now is that there is a deliberate intention in building each other up."

"I am beyond excited to work with this group of singers to showcase classic showtunes and some unusual or not-often spotlighted gems with unexpected and uplifting twists," adds SVGMC Artistic Director Corey Liggans Miller, "especially at a time when there is so much conflict in the world. Whether it's the atrocities in Ukraine or the anti-queer legislation in various parts here at home, we address them head-on and embrace the unknown."

Playlist includes repertoire from legendary composers such as Steven Sondheim, Cyndi Lauper, Melissa Etheridge, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahren, Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, Leonard Bernstein, Benji Pasek and Justin Paul, and many more.

The limited two-performance run of Playlist will take place at Santa Clara University's Music Recital Hall of Performing Arts on Saturday, April 23rd at 8 PM and Sunday, April 24th at 3 PM. General admission tickets cost $25 and are available at svgmc.org.

Founded in 1983, SVGMC sang its first, full-length performance on June 16, 1984, as part of San Jose's Gay Pride Celebration. SVGMC's mission is to inspire and unite the diverse LGBTQIA+ community and its allies through musical excellence and pride.