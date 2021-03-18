Shakespeare by the Sea Announces the Premiere of MEASURE FOR MEASURE

After two postponements, Shakespeare by the Sea has announced the Premiere of Measure for Measure - the 2nd in the 5-play Virtual Offering Line-up for its 24th Season. Centuries before sexual harassment became an everyday headline, Shakespeare penned this complicated story of an ordinary man, Angelo, who is suddenly thrust into a position of power.

Measure for Measure is a fully produced production with set, sound, and costumes. It has been filmed and will stream on YouTube so that anyone and everyone can participate.

Premiering on Saturday, March 27 at 6pm on YouTube, Measure for Measure is Shakespeare's complicated story of virtue vs vice. His city caught in a moral free-fall, the Duke of Vienna hands over power to Lord Angelo, who enforces long-dormant codes of chastity with zealous fervor. When a pious young nun pleads for the life of her condemned brother, Angelo's response is surprisingly sensual. Measure for Measure explores the themes of power corrupting, men in power taking advantage of women, and the dangers of any extremist view. It is a timeless and timely reminder that the #metoo movement was long overdue.

Carefully crafting this morality play is multi-talented Patrick Vest, who has been working with SBTS since 2002. Vest is an actor, director, and fight choreographer. He's directed three SBTS summer festival productions: All's Well That Ends Well, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and As You Like It, as well as over 10 Little Fish Theatre productions. He's played such roles as Macbeth, Iago, Malvolio, Mercutio, King John, Caliban, Leontes, Mark Antony, Bottom and many others.

Founded in 1998, and funded entirely by donations and grants, Shakespeare by the Sea provides theatre presentations that incorporate community values and ideas into a timeless and dynamic theatrical experience. This year, the company is delivering three professionally crafted, fully costumed and stage productions and two staged readings virtually.

Learn more at www.shakespearebythesea.org