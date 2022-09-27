Shakespeare & Company Weekend Intensive To Be Held In San Jose This Weekend

Shakespeare & Company will hold a Weekend Intensive at San Jose University, September 30 to October 2 -- designed to meet the needs of professional actors and theater students who seek an introduction to Shakespeare & Company's training methods, as well as alumni who wish to refresh and reconnect with the work.

This Weekend Intensive will be taught by faculty members Andrew Borthwick-Leslie (he/him) and Marie Ramirez Downing (she/her). During the workshop, participants will work on a Shakespeare monologue of their choice as well as do Linklater's voice and movement work.

The Weekend Intensive program integrates voice, movement, and monologue work. Friday through Sunday, participants explore ways to unlock the emotional and intellectual content inherent in Shakespeare's language, yielding a direct relationship between actor and text. Intensives typically begin with an introduction to Shakespeare & Company's aesthetic, moving on to focus on the actor's individual voice and experiences, which are incorporated into a monologue that the actor has prepared for the class. The final day moves more vigorously through the voice and bodywork, with the actors reconnecting with Shakespeare's text, revisiting their monologues, and exploring how the structure of the verse might influence character and performance.

SCHEDULE: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

TUITION: $350; alumni and union discounts available.

TO APPLY: https://shakeandco.wufoo.com/forms/shakespeare-company-actor-training-application-w81sjbo1bgeh06

Additional 2022 Weekend Intensives include:

Lenox, Mass., October 21 to 23

Raleigh, N.C., November 11 to 13

New York, N.Y., December 2 to 4

For more information about Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training and its upcoming sessions, visit shakespeare.org, or call 413.637.1199, ext. 114.

Photo Caption: The Center for Actor Training is offering several different workshops and intensives throughout the autumn months. Seen here from left to right are alumni Kristin Rudrud, Rosemarie Kingfisher, Liliana Macarone, and Lucius Robinson. Photo by Christina Lane.

Shakespeare & Company's Center For Actor Training

The aesthetic of Shakespeare & Company was created within the training devised by Founding Artistic Director Tina Packer and a cadre of expert teachers. It is through these programs that the aesthetic is continually investigated, redefined, and reinvigorated, and that welcomes actors, directors, writers, and teachers from all over the world to work with the Company's faculty. Through the Center for Actor Training, Shakespeare & Company's performance artists, education artists, and artist-managers develop a common artistic vocabulary and a coherent approach to performing Shakespeare.