Sarah Cahill Concert THE FUTURE IS FEMALE Announced at Mills Music Now

Presented by the Mills College Music Department and Center for Contemporary Music, the 2021-22 Mills Music Now Concert Series celebrates a rich tradition of experimentation and a glimpse into the future of a broad range of musical practices. The October Mills Music Now Concert offers a springboard into this tradition of experimentation with Sarah Cahill in the The Future is Female concert on October 30.

Mills College has an international reputation as a site for innovation and experimentalism in music. In its past and present, Mills students have contributed to the development of electro-acoustic and computer music, installation-based sound art, improvised music, multimedia performance, instrument building, idiomatic instrumental composition and more. Notable students and faculty include Maryanne Amacher, Laurie Anderson, Robert Ashley, Luciano Berio, Anthony Braxton, Dave Brubeck, Lou Harrison, Annea Lockwood, Darius Milhaud, Pauline Oliveros, Steve Reich, Terry Riley, Morton Subotnick, David Tudor, and Alvin Curran. Pianist Sarah Cahill - The Future is Female on Saturday, October 30. Sarah performs in concert works from her highly acclaimed The Future Is Female project. The program features music by former Mills faculty Maggi Payne and Pauline Oliveros; Mills alumnae Elinor Armer, Janice Gitek, and Theresa Wong; and Oakland resident Mary Watkins. Cahill will perform to a limited capacity, in-person audience, in the beautiful Jeannik Méquet Littlefield Concert Hall. A simultaneous live stream of the concert will be made available at performingarts.mills.edu. Tickets are 0-$15 with registration required. Masks are required of all guests, at all times indoors on the Mills College campus, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. Link to the live stream presentation of this concert will be provided on the day of the event. Sarah Cahill's

The Future is Female project is a ritual installation and communal feminist immersive listening experience featuring more than seventy compositions by women around the globe, ranging from the 18th century to the present day, including new commissioned works. This flexible program is available as an evening-length recital performance or as a marathon performance and is ideal for concert halls, museums, and gallery spaces. The marathon performance duration is between four to seven hours, allowing audience members to sit and listen for any length of time, with the ability to come and go, as well as the ability to walk around the space.

Featured composers include Élisabeth Jacquet de La Guerre, Maria de Alvear, Galina Ustvolskaya, Franghiz Ali-Zadeh, Florence Price, Hannah Kendall, Anna Thorvaldsdottir, Kui Dong, Meredith Monk, Vítězslava Kaprálová, Deirdre Gribbin, Fannie Charles Dillon, and many others. Sarah Cahill was recently described as "a sterling pianist and an intrepid illuminator of the classical avant-garde" by The New York Times. Sarah Cahill is the dedicatee of more than seventy compositions, including works by John Adams, Terry Riley, Frederic Rzewski, Pauline Oliveros, Paul Dresher, Roscoe Mitchell, and Annea Lockwood. Recent appearances include San Francisco Symphony's SoundBox, Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival, the Detroit Institute of the Arts, and the Cleveland Museum of Art. Upcoming appearances include an all-day concert at the Barbican Centre in London and a collaboration with the San Francisco Girls Chorus and composer Theresa Wong. With her duo partner Regina Myers, she has performed recently at Old First Concerts and at Flower Piano. She was named a 2018 Champion of New Music, awarded by the American Composers Forum (ACF). She is on the faculty of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and her radio show, Revolutions Per Minute, can be heard every Sunday from 6 to 8 pm on KALW in San Francisco. She also gives regular pre-concert lectures for the San Francisco Symphony and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Upcoming: November 12 &13 Meredith Monk's Interdisciplinary Indra's Net In 2 Premiere Concert Performances. Live concerts for a limited capacity in the Jeannik Mequet Littlefield Concert Hall with simultaneous live stream broadcast online.

Mills Music Now Concert Series features on Saturday, November 20 the Mendi and Keith Obadike Concert.

The April 21-24, 2022 four-day festival Music in the Fault Zone: Experimental Music at Mills College (1939 to the present), celebrating Mills College's extraordinary musical legacy. It brings together musical luminaries from Mills's past, and present.

Featuring over 4 days former and present Mills faculty and talented alumnae including: Morton Subotnik, Chris Brown, Alvin Curran, Zeena Parkins, Laetitia Sonami, David Rosenboom, John Bischoff, Tomeka Reid, David Behrman, Annea Lockwood, Ione, Joëlle Léandre, Fred Frith, William Winant, Larry Polansky, Roscoe Mitchell, Daniel Schmidt, Maggi Payne, Paul DeMarinis and music by Darius Milhaud, Lou Harrison, Anthony Braxton, Robert Ashley, Terry Riley, and Henry Cowell.