Santa Cruz Shakespeare THE WINTER'S TALE Opens This Friday

Santa Cruz Shakespeare is proud to present The Winter's Tale by William Shakespeare this is the last mainstage play of Santa Cruz Shakespeare's 2019 repertory season. The Winter's Tale opens Friday, August 9, at 8pm with performances at The Grove in DeLaveaga Park running through September 1, 2019.

Two kings, two kingdoms, and terrible jealousy set the stage for tragedy. But what happens next? Weaving fairy-tale elements into one of his late romances, Shakespeare explores the magic of healing and redemption.

The Winter's Tale director, Raelle Myrick-Hodges returns to Santa Cruz Shakespeare where she directed Venus in Fur by David Ives for the 2018 season. The Winter's Tale production features the Peakes acting family, featuring renown Shakespearean actor Ian Merrill Peakes as King Leontes of Sicilia, his wife Karen Peakes as Hermione, Queen of Sicilia and their son Owen Peakes playing Mamillius, son of Leontes & Hermione.

Scenic design is by Dipu Gupta, costume design by Ulises Alcala, lighting design by Kent Dorsey, and sound design and composition by Festival favorite Rody Ortega.

Artistic Director Mike Ryan frames the season by saying, "The plays of our 2019 Season celebrate the rare and precious gift of second chances. From slapstick to high drama, mistaken identity to personal discovery, SCS will enthrall audiences with stories that lead us towards hope."

TICKETS: Online: https://www.santacruzshakespeare.org/grid/

By Phone: 831-­a??460-6399

Ticket Office Phone Hours: Tuesday-Friday 12:00 PM-5:00 PM





