San Jose Theater New Season Announced

Children's Musical Theater San Jose (CMT San Jose), a nationally acclaimed theater company honored 11 times by the NEA and the oldest operating performing arts organization in San Jose, has announced its 52nd Season of shows.

The upcoming 52nd Season includes: Marquee Productions-Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical (December 6-15, 2019) and Kinky Boots (April 17-26,2020). The Mainstage shows are Shrek (February 28-March 8, 2020), In the Heights (May 8-17, 2020), An American in Paris (July 24-August 2, 2020). Rising Stars shows include You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (November 15-24, 2019), Into the Woods Jr. (February 14-23, 2020), Godspell (April 30-May 3, 2020) and The Music Man (July 10-18, 2020). Junior Talents Disney's Frozen Jr. (June 25-28, 2020). All shows are presented at the historic Montgomery Theater in downtown San Jose (271 Market Street).



"We are delighted to present a well-rounded and dynamic season that offers a mix of classic Broadway, contemporary, and challenging opportunities for our performers and patrons of all ages," said CMT San Jose Artistic Director Kevin Hauge. "We're looking forward to adding four brand new productions to the CMT repertoire, especially being among the first local companies to produce Matilda, Kinky Boots and the beautiful An American in Paris."

CMT San Jose was the first youth arts organization to receive a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. That initial recognition has been followed by an unprecedented ten additional NEA grants, a distinction no other youth arts country organization in the can claim. CMT remains dedicated to providing the highest possible caliber of musical and theatrical training to children from ages 4 to 20, spanning all abilities, and stands behind its commitment to never turn a child away, regardless of financial or physical limitations. What distinguishes CMT from all other similar theater organizations is their commitment to the highest quality of a production and inclusivity - every child who auditions for CMT participates.

Each year CMT San Jose presents a series of 10 top rated contemporary musicals-a diverse range including popular titles, inspiring stories and bold choices-in four distinct divisions: Junior Talents (ages 7-10), Rising Stars (ages 10-14), Mainstage (ages 14-20) and Marquee Productions, which feature a cast of CMT alumni and working actors from the Bay Area. The guiding principles for Rising Stars and Mainstage shows are: casting all who audition; setting and achieving the highest artistic standards; embracing diversity in performers, audiences and staff; and providing a positive, family-friendly, nurturing community.

CMT strives to continue this artistic excellence and expose the community to musical theater at its finest by providing professional opportunities through its Marquee Productions division. The two annual Marquee Productions, which feature a cast of CMT alumni as well as many working actors from the Bay Area, have become a CMT tradition, highlighting the company's full artistic potential with high-caliber professional level entertainment.

ABOUT THE SHOWS FOR THE 52nd SEASON:

(JT=Junior Talents, RS= Rising Stars, MS= Mainstage, MP=Marquee productions)

Season at a glance

You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (November 15-24, 2019) (RS)

Charles Schulz's beloved comics comes to life in Clark Gesner's crowd-pleasing show. The whole gang is here-bossy Lucy is hopelessly in love with piano prodigy Schroeder who doesn't give her the time of day; perfectionist Sally is still mocking blanket-toting Linus; Snoopy is in the doghouse; and "blockhead" himself, Charlie Brown, is in rare form. Though considered a "good man" by his friends, Charlie Brown can't seem to win the heart of the Little Red-Haired Girl. Meanwhile Snoopy and Linus daydream and the rest of the friends battle with kites, school, baseball, and misunderstandings before finally coming to realize what makes them truly happy.

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical (December 6-15, 2019) A CMT premiere. (MP)

The story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. Based on Roald Dahl's 1988 children's novel, the Tony Award-winning musical is a captivating masterpiece that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and the gift of telekinesis. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. However, school life isn't completely smooth sailing, the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts to help her school chums and change her own life for the better.

Into the Woods Jr. (February 14-23, 2020) (RS)

Stephen Sondheim's and James Lapine's ground-breaking musical is a fairytale about wishes and the choices we make. Some of the most memorable childhood fairytales come to life in this Tony Award-winner that retells the classic Brothers Grimm fables and features favorite characters including Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk) and the Witch. The story centers on a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse, changing their lives forever.

SHREK (February 28-March 8, 2020) (MS)

The hilarious stage spectacle based on the Oscar-winning, smash hit film SHREK!

"Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek...." And that begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand... and his name is Shrek. This Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, Shrek The Musical brings all the beloved characters from the film to life on stage and proves "there's more to the story than meets the ears."

Kinky Boots (April 17-26, 2020). (MP)

Sometimes the best way to fit in... is to stand out! Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a joyous, Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, and a hilarious, uplifting book by, Harvey Fierstein. Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. Lola turns out to be the one person who can help Charlie become the man that he is meant to be. This unlikely pair discover that when you change your mind about someone, you can change your whole world.

Godspell (April 30-May 3, 2020) (RS)

The timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and love based on the Gospel According to St. Matthew.

Godspell was the first major musical from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden) and features the international hit song, "Day by Day." This popular "rock opera" unfolds on stage with a small group of people helping Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and hefty doses of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus' messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.

In the Heights (May 8-17, 2020) (MS)

Spirited, uplifting story of the residents of New York's Washington Heights neighborhood.

From the creator of the smash hit Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda's multiple Tony-winning Best Musical captures the sights and sounds of a vibrant New York City neighborhood on the brink of change, telling the story of a bodega owner whose life is interwoven with residents who visit his store. The thrilling Tony-winning score combines Latin rhythms, hip-hop and pop for an exhilarating journey about chasing your dreams and what it truly means to be home.

Disney's Frozen Jr. (June 25-28, 2020) (JT)

Loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor- sure to thaw even the coldest heart!

This enchanting modern classic from Disney is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production. It is a story of true love and acceptance between sisters, the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood.

The Music Man (July 10-18, 2020) (RS)

There's trouble in River City when a fast-talking salesman gets his heart stolen by the town librarian.

Meredith Willson's six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy has been entertaining audiences since 1957 and is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation. The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize-this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen.

An American in Paris (July 24-August 2, 2020) (MS)

The Academy Award-winning film takes center stage as a Broadway musical.

Inspired by the 1950 MGM movie with music by George and Ira Gershwin, An American in Paris is the romantic story of a young American soldier, a beautiful French girl and an indomitable European city, each yearning for a new beginning in the aftermath of war. Jerry Mulligan, an ex-GI who stays behind in France as a painter after World War II, falls for French shop girl and aspiring ballerina Lise, who is already all but engaged to Jerry's new friend Henri, the son of wealthy industrialists who dreams instead of a career as a song-and-dance man. The score includes "I Got Rhythm," "S'Wonderful," and " Of Thee I Sing."

Subscriptions are now on sale by calling 408-288-5437 or at https://www.cmtsj.org/subscriptions.

Single tickets go on sale for You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown on October 4, and Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical go on sale October 11. cmtsj.org.





