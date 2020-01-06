San Jose Stage Presents Kander & Ebb's CHICAGO

San Jose Stage Company (Randall King, Artistic Director and Cathleen King, Executive Director) is pleased to announce the cast and creative team for the third production of The Stage's 37th Season, Broadway's longest-running American musical CHICAGO.

Nominated for three 1975 Tony Awards and the 1997 Tony Award-winner for "Best Revival Of A Musical," CHICAGO features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. CHICAGO is based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, with the script adaptation by David Thompson. The Stage's production of CHICAGO will be directed by Randall King, choreography by Tracey Freeman-Shaw and music direction by Benjamin Belew.

CHICAGO will run from February 5 - March 15, 2020 at San Jose Stage Company (490 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA, 95113). The press opening will take place on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range from $32 - $60 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (408) 283-7142 or online at www.thestage.org.

"I am thrilled to begin 2020 at The Stage with CHICAGO, a true masterwork that fuses the legendary style and spirit of Bob Fosse with the brilliance of Kander and Ebb," said Director Randall King. "Choreographer Tracey Freeman-Shaw builds on Fosse's most iconic dance moves and provocative steps. In today's charged atmosphere, CHICAGO has even more potency and we are proud to stage this revolutionary work at this moment in history."

The principal cast of CHICAGO includes Allison F. Rich* as "Velma Kelly," Monique Hafen Adams* as "Roxie Hart," Keith Pinto* as "Billy Flynn," Branden Noel Thomas* as "Matron 'Mama' Morton," Kyle Bielfield* as "Mary Sunshine" and Sean Doughty as "Amos Hart." The CHICAGO ensemble includes Tracey Freeman-Shaw*, Matthew Kropschot, Zoey Lytle, Jill Miller, Monica Moe, Jacqueline Neeley, Vinh Nguyen, Nick Rodrigues and Tony Wooldridge.

In addition to Mr. King, Ms. Freeman-Shaw and Mr. Belew, the creative team includes Robert Pickering (Scenic Design), Michael Palumbo + (Lighting Design), Ashley Garlick (Costume Design), Steve Schoenbeck (Sound Design), Caitlin Elizabeth (Props Coordinator) and Michael Truman Cavanaugh* (Production Stage Manager).



Viscerally modern, CHICAGO -- the longest-running American musical on Broadway -- explodes with energy. In roaring twenties Chicago, Roxie Hart lands on murderers' row along with famed nightclub star Velma Kelly. Chicago's slickest lawyer, Billy Flynn, is set to defend them and soon turns their stories into a media circus filled with flair to gain the public's sympathy. As a timely satire on American justice and sensationalized journalism, CHICAGO relies on "fake news" to reconstruct public reality. This sharp-edged musical mixes the immortal style of Bob Fosse with infamous songs like "The Cell Block Tango", "Mr. Cellophane", & "All That Jazz" into a powder keg of a show.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers. +Member of United Scenic Artists.

CHICAGO runs approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission.

San Jose Stage Company's 37th season will continue with the Tony Awards and Pulitzer Prize-winning AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY (April 8 - May 3, 2020) and one more show to be announced (June 3 - 28, 2020). Tickets and subscriptions may be purchased through the Box Office at (408) 283-7142 or online at www.thestage.org.







