San Jose Stage Co. Announces Virtual Series BEYOND THE BOARDS

San Jose Stage Company presents BEYOND THE BOARDS, a virtual series of conversations between our Artistic Director, Randall King and leading artists in our community and beyond. These weekly chats will take you behind the scenes of the powerful, provocative, and profound work you see at The Stage.

Through these discussions we hope to give you an in-depth look at the creative process and how these important collaborations contribute to shaping our communities and the "New American Theatre. Featured artists will include L. Peter Callender, Howard Swain, Herbert Siguenza, Julian Lopez-Morillas, Judith Miller, and Ray Yeates.

Segments will be available Thursday, May 28, 2020 at www.thestage.org/beyond-the-boards.

