San Jose Stage Announces 26th Annual MONDAY NIGHT LIVE

San Jose Stage Company announces that The Stage's 26th Annual MONDAY NIGHT LIVE! will take place on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at The Stage's Downtown San Jose location (490 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA, 95113). Hosted by local favorite Michael Van Every, the 26th edition of San Jose Stage Company's popular annual fundraiser - the MUST-SEE event of the year - will also feature special guests including Comedian Will Durst, Councilmember Dev Davis and Councilmember Raul Peralez. Preferred seats are available for $150.00 per ticket and reserved seats are available for $75.00 per ticket. The event will begin at 5:00 p.m. with a cocktail reception, followed by the performance at 7:00 p.m. Tickets may be purchased through the Box Office at (408) 283-7142 or online at www.thestage.org.



Major sponsors of the 26th Annual MONDAY NIGHT LIVE! include Robert J. Bettencourt, Republic Urban Properties, Swenson, Core Companies and Essex. Tax-deductible sponsorship opportunities, starting at $2,500.00, are currently available. For more information on sponsorships, please call Jerry Strangis at 408-234-5931 or Dennis Martin at 408-499-2739.



"We are excited to once again host this highly successful fundraiser where community leaders, politics and art collide," said Event Co-Chair Jerry Strangis. "Audiences are in for fun and entertaining evening!"



MONDAY NIGHT LIVE! features the usual suspects of community leaders and political heavyweights in an evening of fun, fantasy, and fiction where insiders and outsiders do what it takes to pull off the show's topical sketches. Sketches will include

"Take A Chance On Me" featuring Michael Van Every, Case Swenson and Chris Neale.

"Bend the Knee" starring CM Dev Davis, CM Raul Peralez, CM Magdalena Carrasco and CM Pam Foley.

"Does The Mayor Know."

A riotous political mash-up that benefits San Jose Stage Company while revealing the hidden talents of San Jose's community leaders, elected officials, and the current state of political affairs, MONDAY NIGHT LIVE! is one of the hottest tickets in town. Get yours before they're all sold out! Highlights from the 2018 edition may be viewed at https://vimeo.com/331144823.

San Jose Stage Company's current production of the international smash-hit ABBA musical MAMMA MIA! runs thru July 21, 2019. The Stage's 2019-2020 season will be announced soon. Tickets and subscriptions may be purchased through the Box Office at (408) 283-7142 or online at www.thestage.org.





