San José Chamber Orchestra Presents World Premiere Opera OURLAND Next Month

The San José Chamber Orchestra, under the baton of Maestra Barbara Day Turner, makes its second foray into chamber opera, presenting OURLAND: A Dystopian State, an opera in 12 scenes recently composed by Paul Davies with a libretto by Daniel Helfgot.

It is the story of Othien, a young man who was born across the border and now lives in Ourland with his adoptive parents and their daughter Landsis.

Ourland is an imaginary country but where many societies today can easily find themselves reflected. It is a country ruled by fear and suspicion of outsiders. Following in the long tradition of opera as relevant social commentary, it tackles the subject of the life and death consequences of bigotry, suspicion, resentment, and hate of the foreigner...the other. Mexican-American composer Paul Davies and Argentine-American librettist Daniel Helfgot bring their respective extensive backgrounds to the crafting of this intense cautionary tale heightened by lyrical, descriptive music.