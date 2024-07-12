San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon to Present LAURIE ROLDAN SINGS A SONG FOR YOU

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon has revealed the creative team for LAURIE ROLDAN SINGS A SONG FOR YOU.

A Cabaret Concert Inspired by the Music of Karen Carpenter.

These 2 shows are being done as a Benefit Concert for 42nd Street Moon.

LAURIE ROLDAN SINGS A SONG FOR YOU. A Cabaret Concert Inspired by the Music of Karen Carpenter

is written and directed by Laurie Roldan. Limited Engagement – 2 shows!

Sat. Aug. 17, 2024 – 7:00 pm;

Sun. Aug. 25, 2024 – 3:00 pm at The Gateway Theatre* - 215 Jackson St., (at Battery St.) in SF, 94111.

Gen. Admission Tickets: $49, Senior / $39 Student & Under 35 can be purchased through the Box Office at

415-255-8207 or online at https://42ndstmoon.vbotickets.com/events

* Venue Accessibility Information - This auditorium and a restroom are ADA-accessible.

LAURIE ROLDAN SINGS A SONG FOR YOU - A Cabaret Concert Inspired by the Music of Karen Carpenter, stars Laurie Roldan as Karen Carpenter. Laurie shares personal stories and memories in a delightful evening woven through well-known Carpenters hit songs. Appearing with Laurie are guest vocalists: Deborah Del Maestro, Monica Slater and Jordan Smith. Guest children's vocals include: the C- Kids Ensemble, Arielle Friedenberg, Hadley Wong, Lily Xu, along with the 42nd Street Moon School Kids. The on-stage band features: Brett Strader, piano; Michael Henning, drums; Aaron Germain, bass. There is a surprise drum soloist on the hit song Close To You.

Music Direction is by Brett Strader. The show is written and directed by Laurie Roldan.

Roldan adds: “LAURIE ROLDAN SINGS A SONG FOR YOU - A Cabaret Concert Inspired by the Music of Karen Carpenter has resonated with audience members because it's a message of overcoming life's challenges, celebrating life's joys and empowering each individual to create the life of their dreams. I reflected on my life and realized my heartaches and regrets led me to life lessons and triumphs. It was clear this message of hope and inspiration was placed on my heart to share with others through Karen's music. No matter what life brings, my gift is my song, and my purpose is to share love and inspiration through my story and music. My story is about not giving up, embracing the idea that it's never too late to learn something new, and empowering others to step into their purpose and passion.”

BIO

Laurie Roldan thrives on singing to inspire others, and feels this is her unique purpose in life. She is a guest artist at many shows throughout the West, and has appeared as a soloist with symphony orchestras throughout California, and performed lead roles at many Bay Area Theaters. Some favorite roles include The Narrator in JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT (Shellie Nominee), Percy in THE SPITFIRE GRILLE (Shellie Nominee), Sarah in GUYS AND DOLLS, Rose in THE SECRET GARDEN, Mary Magdalene JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. Laurie was also a part of the Dean Goodman Award-winning cast of A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING. Laurie was featured in LAURIE SINGS GERSHWIN, appearing on FOX KTVU news special. She volunteers her performance annually for the Hospice of the East Bay's "Tree of Lights" events throughout the Bay Area. Roldan recorded an inspirational album, EVEN THAT, which was recorded to comfort those going through difficult times.

After an extensive foray into musical theater, cabaret, and inspirational music; and raising her three daughters, Laurie realized her strongest inspiration growing up was Karen Carpenter. The lyrics to the songs the Carpenters sang told unique stories – many that identified with her life. As a result, Roldan has dedicated several years creating LAURIE ROLDAN SINGS A SONG FOR YOU, a Cabaret Concert Inspired by the music of Karen Carpenter. “This has been my proudest production to date. I am so grateful for my family and could not do what I do without their support! My mom, dad, sister my husband Dan, and my 3 daughters Charlotte, Bridgette and Natalie”. www.laurieroldan.com

To arrange an interview with performer Laurie Roldan

(LAURIE ROLDAN SINGS A SONG FOR YOU - A Cabaret Concert Inspired by the Music of Karen Carpenter),

please email or call publicist Lawrence Helman heytheresells@gmail.com 415-336-8220

The creative team and production staff of LAURIE ROLDAN SINGS A SONG FOR includes:

Mike Morris (Lighting Designer).

LAURIE ROLDAN SINGS A SONG FOR YOU runs approximately 2 hours – Including intermission.

Tickets to LAURIE ROLDAN SINGS A SONG FOR YOU –Gen. Admission Tickets: $49, Senior / $39 Student & Under 35 can be purchased through the Box Office at 415-255-8207 (Tues. – Fri., 11:00 am – 5:00 pm). or online at https://42ndstmoon.vbotickets.com/events

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

LIMITED ENGAGEMENT - 2 Shows.

Sat. Aug. 17, 2024 – 7:00 pm

Sun. Aug. 25, 2024 – 3:00 pm

For more information, visit: www.42ndstmoon.org

Comments