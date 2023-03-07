San Francisco State School Of Theatre & Dance Presents RENT in May

San Francisco State School of Theatre & Dance will present RENT, Jonathan Larson's take on seizing life as we know it in a romantic musical. This play will be part of the San Francisco State School of Theatre & Dance's Spring 2023 season. RENT will be presented in The Little Theatre, located in the Creative Arts Building from May 4-May 13.

Set in the East Village of New York City, RENT exposes the truth behind living in a world where tomorrow isn't promised. The play touches on subjects such as sexuality, poverty, and disease, demonstrating at the end of the day we must enjoy life for what is and keep fighting for what we want. This production brings to life this story about survival and friendship, a celebration of the mosaic that is life.

Those who come to view the show will not only be supporting our actors and our theatre, but this special production of RENT will also be raising funds in support of the College of Liberal & Creative Arts Food Pantry. Find out more about donating on our ticketing site!