San Francisco Opera's SHOW BOAT to be Presented on BroadwayHD

Showboat will be available on the service beginning October 16.

BroadwayHD today announced that it will be bringing the San Francisco Opera's 2014 performance of Show Boat exclusively to their platform. This dynamic production of the iconic hit, directed by Francesca Zambello, will be available on the service beginning October 16. Show Boat is only the latest addition to BroadwayHD's expanding library of hit Richard Rodgers titles, many created with Oscar Hammerstein, including Oklahoma! Starring Hugh Jackman, The King and I and Carousel starring Kelli O'Hara. This is also part of BroadwayHD's ongoing effort to build a comprehensive library that includes beloved, well known titles in addition to new discoveries.

Oscar Hammerstein II and Jerome Kern's classic production, Show Boat, is a poignant generational family love story that is a powerful reminder of America's legacy of racism from an earlier time in our history. This Francesca Zambello production features Heidi Stober, Michael Todd Simpson, Bill Irwin, Harriet Harris, Patricia Racette and more.

BroadwayHD introduces award-winning theater from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions. Fans can expect to see the full works of Shakespeare, awe-inspiring performances from Cirque du Soleil and a selection of the world's greatest musical including Kinky Boots, Cats, 42nd Street, She Loves Me, The Phantom of The Opera, The King and I, Sound of Music, and An American in Paris. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience. To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.

