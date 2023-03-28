Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San Francisco Opera's 'Bohème Out Of The Box' Comes to the East Bay at Dublin's Emerald Glen Park Amphitheater

Performances are March 31–April 2.

Mar. 28, 2023  

San Francisco Opera's 'Bohème Out Of The Box' Comes to the East Bay at Dublin's Emerald Glen Park Amphitheater

San Francisco Opera's Bohème Out of the Box concludes its Bay Area travels with free performances in the East Bay at Emerald Glen Park Amphitheater in partnership with the City of Dublin on March 31 (7:30 p.m.), April 1 (7:30 p.m.) and April 2 (2 p.m.). Pre-Opera Talks are offered 45 minutes before showtime on Friday and Saturday evening, and families with young children are invited to participate in a free First Act Workshop 45 minutes before showtime at the Sunday matinée.

The first opera to be presented by San Francisco Opera 100 years ago, La Bohème, composer Giacomo Puccini's popular work about love and loss among a group of bohemian artists, will be performed in an intimate 75-minute version on a converted shipping container-turned-mobile opera stage. Directed by Jose Maria Condemi, Bohème Out of the Box features a cast of San Francisco Opera's young artists-in-residence, the Adler Fellows, and guest artists with keyboard accompaniment.

Taking opera out of the Opera House and to outdoor locations throughout the Bay Area, these free performances bring La Bohème's powerful emotions and soaring music to Bay Area communities as part of the Company's Centennial Season. Though the first shows scheduled for Alameda (March 10-12) were canceled due to inclement weather, the mobile-stage production opened in South San Francisco (March 17-18) followed by performances in Los Gatos (March 24-26).

Bohème Out of the Box is a free event. Registration at sfopera.com/box is encouraged but not required. Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis, and audiences are encouraged to bring their own blankets or low camp/lawn chairs. For complete information, visit sfopera.com/box.

PLEASE NOTE: In the event of rain and inclement weather, these outdoor performances may be cancelled or delayed. Register at sfopera.com/box to receive updates via email and follow @sfopera on social media.

For more information about San Francisco Opera's 2022-23 Centennial Season, visit sfopera.com/100.




Theatre Camp Hosts Free Drag Camp For Kids This Weekend In Santa Cruz! Photo
Theatre Camp Hosts Free Drag Camp For Kids This Weekend In Santa Cruz!
As part of of their 22nd Anniversary Camp Season, The Young Actors' Theatre Camp will present a very special weekend camp on 'The Art of Drag'! Yassss Drag Queens, Drag Kings, and Non-Binary Drag Royalty, YATC's Drag Camp will give our campers, ages 8-18 the opportunity to create their drag personas, dawn fabulous wigs, make-up and costumes and put on a one night only special performance for friends and family!
A World Premiere, West Coast Premieres & More Set for San Francisco Playhouse 21st Sea Photo
A World Premiere, West Coast Premieres & More Set for San Francisco Playhouse 21st Season
San Francisco Playhouse has announced its 21st season, to be presented September 2023 to September 2024. See full programming, and learn how to purchase tickets!
Review: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at 42nd Street Moon Photo
Review: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at 42nd Street Moon
What did our critic think of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at 42nd Street Moon? Kudos to 42nd Street Moon for tackling Sondheim's challenging Merrily We Roll Along, a flop when introduced in 1981 but consistently reworked through the years to its present popularity (a Broadway run and film in the works).
Pear Theatre Will Present PEAR SLICES 2023 Beginning in April Photo
Pear Theatre Will Present PEAR SLICES 2023 Beginning in April
Pear Slices 2023 features nine new short plays. Playwrights include Barbara Anderson, Robin Booth, Leah Halper, Greg Lam, Sophia Naylor, Ross Peter Nelson and Bridgette Dutta Portman.

More Hot Stories For You


ARE YOU GOTH ENOUGH Premieres at Bindlestiff Studios in AprilARE YOU GOTH ENOUGH Premieres at Bindlestiff Studios in April
March 28, 2023

Awesome Theatre, in association with Bindlestiff Studios, present “Are You Goth Enough To Be Haunted, Fall In Love With The Wrong Guy, Get Revenge And Burn Down The Mall?, a gothic romance / meta-comedy by Claire Rice.
San Francisco Opera's 'Bohème Out Of The Box' Comes to the East Bay at Dublin's Emerald Glen Park AmphitheaterSan Francisco Opera's 'Bohème Out Of The Box' Comes to the East Bay at Dublin's Emerald Glen Park Amphitheater
March 28, 2023

San Francisco Opera's Bohème Out of the Box concludes its Bay Area travels with free performances in the East Bay at Emerald Glen Park Amphitheater in partnership with the City of Dublin on March 31 (7:30 p.m.), April 1 (7:30 p.m.) and April 2 (2 p.m.).
Theatre Camp Hosts Free Drag Camp For Kids This Weekend In Santa Cruz!Theatre Camp Hosts Free Drag Camp For Kids This Weekend In Santa Cruz!
March 27, 2023

As part of of their 22nd Anniversary Camp Season, The Young Actors' Theatre Camp will present a very special weekend camp on 'The Art of Drag'! Yassss Drag Queens, Drag Kings, and Non-Binary Drag Royalty, YATC's Drag Camp will give our campers, ages 8-18 the opportunity to create their drag personas, dawn fabulous wigs, make-up and costumes and put on a one night only special performance for friends and family!
A World Premiere, West Coast Premieres & More Set for San Francisco Playhouse 21st SeasonA World Premiere, West Coast Premieres & More Set for San Francisco Playhouse 21st Season
March 27, 2023

San Francisco Playhouse has announced its 21st season, to be presented September 2023 to September 2024. See full programming, and learn how to purchase tickets!
Pear Theatre Will Present PEAR SLICES 2023 Beginning in AprilPear Theatre Will Present PEAR SLICES 2023 Beginning in April
March 25, 2023

Pear Slices 2023 features nine new short plays. Playwrights include Barbara Anderson, Robin Booth, Leah Halper, Greg Lam, Sophia Naylor, Ross Peter Nelson and Bridgette Dutta Portman.
share