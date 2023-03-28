San Francisco Opera's 'Bohème Out Of The Box' Comes to the East Bay at Dublin's Emerald Glen Park Amphitheater

San Francisco Opera's Bohème Out of the Box concludes its Bay Area travels with free performances in the East Bay at Emerald Glen Park Amphitheater in partnership with the City of Dublin on March 31 (7:30 p.m.), April 1 (7:30 p.m.) and April 2 (2 p.m.). Pre-Opera Talks are offered 45 minutes before showtime on Friday and Saturday evening, and families with young children are invited to participate in a free First Act Workshop 45 minutes before showtime at the Sunday matinée.

The first opera to be presented by San Francisco Opera 100 years ago, La Bohème, composer Giacomo Puccini's popular work about love and loss among a group of bohemian artists, will be performed in an intimate 75-minute version on a converted shipping container-turned-mobile opera stage. Directed by Jose Maria Condemi, Bohème Out of the Box features a cast of San Francisco Opera's young artists-in-residence, the Adler Fellows, and guest artists with keyboard accompaniment.

Taking opera out of the Opera House and to outdoor locations throughout the Bay Area, these free performances bring La Bohème's powerful emotions and soaring music to Bay Area communities as part of the Company's Centennial Season. Though the first shows scheduled for Alameda (March 10-12) were canceled due to inclement weather, the mobile-stage production opened in South San Francisco (March 17-18) followed by performances in Los Gatos (March 24-26).

Bohème Out of the Box is a free event. Registration at sfopera.com/box is encouraged but not required. Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis, and audiences are encouraged to bring their own blankets or low camp/lawn chairs. For complete information, visit sfopera.com/box.

PLEASE NOTE: In the event of rain and inclement weather, these outdoor performances may be cancelled or delayed. Register at sfopera.com/box to receive updates via email and follow @sfopera on social media.

For more information about San Francisco Opera's 2022-23 Centennial Season, visit sfopera.com/100.