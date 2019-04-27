San Francisco Opera Joins City Of San Francisco, French Consulate And Grace Cathedral For Public Solidarity Concert For Notre-Dame De Paris

San Francisco Opera joins with the City of San Francisco, the French Consulate and Grace Cathedral for a solidarity concert for the Notre-Dame de Paris on Monday, April 29 at 6 p.m at Grace Cathedral. The free public event will include performances by mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade, San Francisco Opera Adler Fellow countertenor Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen, Adler Fellow pianist Kseniia Polstiankina Barrad, Notre-Dame de Paris organist Johann Vexo, musicians of the San Francisco Symphony, American Bach Soloists & Choir, and Grace Cathedral Choir of Men and Boys.

"San Francisco Opera is honored to participate in this musical offering of solidarity within the sacred space of Grace Cathedral," said San Francisco Opera General Director Matthew Shilvock. "There is perhaps no one more appropriate to deliver the heartfelt compassion of San Francisco to our sister city Paris than Frederica von Stade. Here and abroad, Flicka has long been a leader in the performance of French music, and her artistry will bring both comfort and inspiration as we reflect on the catastrophic fire at Notre Dame Cathedral. She will be joined by countertenor Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen and pianist Kseniia Polstiankina Barrad, two of our brilliant Adler Fellows, who will amplify all of our voices in solidarity with the people of Paris."

"San Francisco is proud to stand in solidarity with the people of Paris, our sister city, and the world to celebrate the beauty, spirit and resilience of Notre-Dame de Paris," said San Francisco Mayor London N. Breed. "Watching Notre-Dame burn was devastating, just as it was also horrible to witness a series of historic Louisiana churches burnt in recent arson attacks. Our houses of worship hold a special place for our cities and our people, and we are proud to support the people of Paris as they begin the work to rebuild the iconic monument in the heart of their city."

"Watching Notre-Dame de Paris engulfed in flames was a shock for all Paris lovers," said Emmanuel Lebrun-Damiens, Consul General of France. "Beyond a monument and an architectural masterpiece, it is a part of the world history of art and our common identity that was being damaged. I am very grateful to San Francisco Mayor London Breed for the organization of this concert at Grace Cathedral and would like to acknowledge all the many ways of support that we have received during the past week. This concert will allow all of us to find comfort in the beauty of music, and the strength to move on to the phase of reconstruction of our beloved cathedral."

Mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade will perform music by Francis Poulenc accompanied by Kseniia Polstiankina Barrad. One of the most beloved musical figures of our time, Frederica von Stade's enduring association with San Francisco Opera began in 1971 as Sextus in La Clemenza di Tito and now encompasses a wide spectrum of leading roles in works by Mozart, Rossini, Monteverdi, Strauss, Berg, Debussy, Lehár, and in the world premieres of Conrad Susa's The Dangerous Liaisons and Jake Heggie's Dead Man Walking. San Francisco Opera Adler Fellow and countertenor Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen, who makes his San Francisco Opera debut this June as Medoro in Handel's Orlando, performs Henri Duparc's "Chanson triste" and "L'invitation au voyage." Please see below for complete program information.

Monday, April 29, 2019 at 6 p.m.

Grace Cathedral

1100 California St., San Francisco, CA 94108

This concert is free and open to the public; reservations available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/public-solidarity-concert-for-notre-dame-de-paris-tickets-60728857648





