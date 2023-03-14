Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San Francisco Opera Awards Bass-Baritone Simon Estes with Opera Medal, the Company's Highest Honor

The medal was awarded at the Company’s Medallion Society luncheon in the ballroom of the Ritz-Carlton on Wednesday, March 8.

Mar. 14, 2023  
San Francisco Opera Awards Bass-Baritone Simon Estes with Opera Medal, the Company's Highest Honor

Renowned bass-baritone, educator and humanitarian activist Simon Estes received the San Francisco Opera Medal at the Company's Medallion Society luncheon in the ballroom of the Ritz-Carlton on Wednesday, March 8.

San Francisco Opera Tad and Dianne Taube General Director Matthew Shilvock presented the award, the Company's highest honor, to Estes who spoke to the gathering about his trailblazing career in American music and the importance of art in our time.

While in San Francisco, Estes also worked with the Company's Adler Fellows in a master class at the Diane B. Wilsey Center for Opera and revisited the War Memorial Opera House, the site of many past triumphs.

Estes said: "Opera is such an important form of art. It helps people all over the world because music is the international language that brings all of us together. I never dreamed I would go to Russia, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, but I have because of opera. You have a great opera company. I will always be grateful to [former general director] Mr. Adler for having invited me here."

Born in Centerville, Iowa, in 1938, Simon Estes is among the first African American artists to achieve worldwide success in opera, appearing in 85 opera houses and with 115 symphony orchestras across Europe, Asia, Australia and North America. His operatic repertoire of 104 roles includes many interpretations such as the Dutchman in Wagner's Der Fliegende Holländer and Porgy in Gershwin's Porgy and Bess where Estes set a standard for generations of artists and audiences.

Estes has sung for six American presidents and other global leaders including Nelson Mandela, Desmond Tutu and Pope John Paul II. Along with his work on the stage and as an educator, he has set up foundations and raised millions at home and abroad to better the lives of children through scholarships, malaria protection and other humanitarian interventions. He holds 13 honorary doctorate degrees, including one from the Juilliard School, and is the recipient of numerous awards and honors. Last year, Estes was inducted into the Opera America Hall of Fame.

Estes' career began in Europe with victories at prestigious voice competitions in Munich and Moscow and successful opera debuts in Berlin, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Vienna and Lübeck. As one of the few American artists to win an award at the 1966 Tchaikovsky Competition, Estes was invited to a reception at the White House where he met San Francisco Opera General Director Kurt Herbert Adler.



Opera San José to Conclude Season With TOSCA in April Photo
Opera San José to Conclude Season With TOSCA in April
Opera San José’s 2022-23 season will conclude with a vivid production of Puccini’s thriller Tosca.
Smuin Contemporary Ballet to Close Season With a World Premiere, Company Premiere & Mo Photo
Smuin Contemporary Ballet to Close Season With a World Premiere, Company Premiere & More
Smuin Contemporary Ballet’s season finale is headlined by soaring works that highlight the company’s artistry and depth of talent, including the latest world premiere from acclaimed choreographer Amy Seiwert.
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley to Present A MUSE BALL Fundraiser in May Photo
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley to Present A MUSE BALL Fundraiser in May
This May, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will take flight at the Hiller Aviation Museum to celebrate art and inspiration at its spring fundraiser, A Muse Ball: Take a Journey with TheatreWorks.
Photos: First Look at TheatreWorks Silicon Valleys FANNIE Photo
Photos: First Look at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's FANNIE
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer will run through April 2, 2023 at Lucie Stern Theatre. Greta Oglesby, who starred in last season’s critically acclaimed Gem of the Ocean, reunites with TheatreWorks Artistic Director Tim Bond, who will direct this stirring musical play about the famed civil rights activist. Check out production photos here!

More Hot Stories For You


TheatreWorks Silicon Valley to Present A MUSE BALL Fundraiser in MayTheatreWorks Silicon Valley to Present A MUSE BALL Fundraiser in May
March 13, 2023

This May, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will take flight at the Hiller Aviation Museum to celebrate art and inspiration at its spring fundraiser, A Muse Ball: Take a Journey with TheatreWorks.
Photos: First Look at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's FANNIEPhotos: First Look at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's FANNIE
March 12, 2023

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer will run through April 2, 2023 at Lucie Stern Theatre. Greta Oglesby, who starred in last season’s critically acclaimed Gem of the Ocean, reunites with TheatreWorks Artistic Director Tim Bond, who will direct this stirring musical play about the famed civil rights activist. Check out production photos here!
Presidio Dance Theatre to Present NOROUZ CELEBRATION at Opera House This MonthPresidio Dance Theatre to Present NOROUZ CELEBRATION at Opera House This Month
March 11, 2023

Presidio Dance Theatre will present a NOROUZ CELEBRATION in honor of the Persian New Year, as part of the company's annual Children's Day at the Opera House with a program of international dance works from Iran, Armenia, Assyria, Ukraine, Italy, China, Mexico, Hungary, Tahiti, and the U.S.A.
Theatre Rhinoceros and The Essential Services Project (ESP) to Present EISENSTEIN Next WeekTheatre Rhinoceros and The Essential Services Project (ESP) to Present EISENSTEIN Next Week
March 11, 2023

Theatre Rhinoceros and The Essential Services Project (ESP) will present a live, in-person, presentation of EISENSTEIN, conceived and performed by John Fisher (GLAAD Media Award Winner, United Solo Best - Actor Award, Two Time Winner of Will Glickman Award) on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:00pm. The performance is free and open to the public.
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Commissions Two Musicals and One Play as Part of Commissioning ProgramTheatreWorks Silicon Valley Commissions Two Musicals and One Play as Part of Commissioning Program
March 10, 2023

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has commissioned two musicals and one play as part of the launch of its official Commissioning Program.
share