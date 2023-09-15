San Francisco Ballet's NUTCRACKER Returns This December

San Francisco Ballet’s (SF Ballet’s) Nutcracker returns to the War Memorial Opera House December 13–30 with special performances including the second-annual Sensory Friendly Performance and school-time performances for young children. Set in early 20th century San Francisco, Nutcracker features choreography by Helgi Tomasson, scenic design by Tony Award winner Michael Yeargan, costume design by Tony Award winner Martin Pakledinaz, lighting design by James F. Ingalls, and projection design by Wendall K. Harrington. As the first American company to present a full-length production of Nutcracker in 1944, SF Ballet paved the way for the work to become an American holiday classic.



School-Time Performances for Young Audiences, December 14 & 19 at 11am

SF Ballet will provide free and reduced-price tickets to its SF Unified School District partner elementary schools and other Bay Area public school groups for Nutcracker performances on December 14 and 19 at 11am. This mid-morning performance is great for young audiences and school groups. Half of the approximately 3000-seat Opera House will be reserved as fully or partially subsidized tickets for school groups, while the remaining tickets will be available to the general public. Teachers and K-12 school administrators interested in these performances may reach out to education@sfballet.org to request tickets.

Nutcracker Benefit Luncheon: Land of Dreams, December 16 at 12pm

Chaired by SF Ballet Board of Trustees member Alexandra Newman, the annual fundraising luncheon held at Zellerbach Rehearsal Hall includes crafts and activities, appearances from Nutcracker characters, and the opportunity to take part in a post-performance, on-stage snowfall. Proceeds from this event support SF Ballet’s education, training, and community programming, including our continued partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs, which began with the Don Fisher Clubhouse in 2015 and has since grown to include fourteen clubhouses in San Francisco. Tickets to the event range from $1,500 to $25,000; more information can be found here.