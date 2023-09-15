San Francisco Ballet's NUTCRACKER Returns This December

Performances run December 13–30.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Photos: First Look At HIPPEST TRIP – THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL At American Conservatory T Photo 3 Photos: First Look At HIPPEST TRIP – THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL At American Conservatory Theater
Review: HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL at A.C.T. Toni Rembe Theatre Photo 4 Review: HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL at A.C.T. Toni Rembe Theatre

San Francisco Ballet's NUTCRACKER Returns This December

San Francisco Ballet’s (SF Ballet’s) Nutcracker returns to the War Memorial Opera House December 13–30 with special performances including the second-annual Sensory Friendly Performance and school-time performances for young children. Set in early 20th century San Francisco, Nutcracker features choreography by Helgi Tomasson, scenic design by Tony Award winner Michael Yeargan, costume design by Tony Award winner Martin Pakledinaz, lighting design by James F. Ingalls, and projection design by Wendall K. Harrington. As the first American company to present a full-length production of Nutcracker in 1944, SF Ballet paved the way for the work to become an American holiday classic. 


School-Time Performances for Young Audiences, December 14 & 19 at 11am

SF Ballet will provide free and reduced-price tickets to its SF Unified School District partner elementary schools and other Bay Area public school groups for Nutcracker performances on December 14 and 19 at 11am. This mid-morning performance is great for young audiences and school groups. Half of the approximately 3000-seat Opera House will be reserved as fully or partially subsidized tickets for school groups, while the remaining tickets will be available to the general public. Teachers and K-12 school administrators interested in these performances may reach out to education@sfballet.org to request tickets.

Nutcracker Benefit Luncheon: Land of Dreams, December 16 at 12pm

Chaired by SF Ballet Board of Trustees member Alexandra Newman, the annual fundraising luncheon held at Zellerbach Rehearsal Hall includes crafts and activities, appearances from Nutcracker characters, and the opportunity to take part in a post-performance, on-stage snowfall. Proceeds from this event support SF Ballet’s education, training, and community programming, including our continued partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs, which began with the Don Fisher Clubhouse in 2015 and has since grown to include fourteen clubhouses in San Francisco. Tickets to the event range from $1,500 to $25,000; more information can be found here.

 




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BALD SISTERS at San Jose Stage Company Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BALD SISTERS at San Jose Stage Company

San Jose Stage Company presents the West Coast Premiere of the powerful family saga BALD SISTERS by Vichet Chum. Check out all new photos from rehearsal here!

2
THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE to be Presented at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Photo
THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE to be Presented at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

For the holidays, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will stage The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. See performance dates and learn how to purchase tickets!

3
The Marsh San Francisco to Celebrate the 14th Birthday of Don Reeds EAST 14TH Photo
The Marsh San Francisco to Celebrate the 14th Birthday of Don Reed's EAST 14TH

Oakland native Don Reed will celebrate the 14th birthday of his hilarious coming-of-age solo tour-de-force East 14th with a limited return-engagement run at The Marsh San Francisco. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Berkeley Repertory Theatre Reveals Cast & Creative Team for Eisa Davis BULRUSHER Photo
Berkeley Repertory Theatre Reveals Cast & Creative Team for Eisa Davis' BULRUSHER

Berkeley Repertory Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for Berkeley native Eisa Davis’ lyrical coming-of-age story, Bulrusher.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway Video
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical
Victoria Theatre (9/08-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "VOLVER" (The Comeback) by TANGO LOVERS
Herbst Theatre (10/20-10/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with Ali Stroker
Feinstein's at the Nikko (9/15-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cirque du Soleil: KOOZA
Under the Big Top, Oracle Park (1/19-3/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Born With Teeth
Aurora Theatre Company (9/01-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Young Frankenstein
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (10/05-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Funny Girl
Orpheum Theatre (4/30-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Opening Night Gala
San Francisco Symphony (9/22-9/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# RIC IVERSON Is Alive and Well and Living in Milpitas
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (9/22-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Velveteen Rabbit
﻿﻿Blue Shield of California Theater at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts (12/02-12/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You