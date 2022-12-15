Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
San Francisco Ballet Will Kick Off 2023 With New Works Festival Next@90 And Opening Night Gala

Dec. 15, 2022  

Next month, San Francisco Ballet (SF Ballet) premieres next@90, the new works festival opening the Company's 90th anniversary repertory season and running from January 20 to February 11, 2023 at the War Memorial Opera House in San Francisco.

next@90 follows 2018's Unbound: A Festival of New Works in exemplifying a spirit of innovation with nine world premieres by choreographers both familiar and new to the Company, including Robert Garland, Jamar Roberts, Danielle Rowe, Val Caniparoli, Bridget Breiner, Yuka Oishi, Claudia Schreier, Nicolas Blanc, and Yuri Possokhov. The Grammy-Award winning San Francisco Ballet Orchestra under Music Director Martin West will play live for each next@90 ballet, set to scores that span centuries of composition, including festival commissions.

On January 19, the 2023 Opening Night Gala at the War Memorial Opera House and San Francisco City Hall will accompany and celebrate the opening of SF Ballet's 90th Repertory Season with the theme "next@90... the future starts now". The 2023 Gala will begin at the Opera House with red carpet arrivals, the Sparkling Stroll, and a Gala performance featuring selections from SF Ballet's next@90 festival, which opens the following evening. The Gala Dinner will take place at City Hall for full gala ticketholders following the performance.

Single tickets to SF Ballet's 2023 Season are on sale now, starting at $29. Following Nutcracker (December 8-27) and the next@90 festival, SF Ballet will present Helgi Tomasson's Giselle (February 24-March 5); The Colors of Dance featuring Tomasson's 7 for Eight, Myles Thatcher's COLORFORMS, and Forsythe's Blake Works I (March 14-19); Christopher Wheeldon's Cinderella (March 31-April 8); and will close with Helgi Tomasson's Romeo & Juliet (April 21-30).


Fresh from his Broadway run in the Tony Award-winning revival of George Furth and Stephen Sondheim's Company, San Francisco native Bobby Conte will return home with his acclaimed solo show, Along the Way, on Saturday, February 11 at 8 p.m. at A.C.T.'s Strand Theater.
Get a first look at the extended run of Silicon Valley Shakespeare's production of Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL, adapted by the late Richard Orlando.
American Conservatory Theater has announced the full cast and creative team for the West Coast premiere of Obie Award-winning Bay Area playwright Christopher Chen's The Headlands.
Following a brief hiatus in January 2023, performances of Dear San Francisco—the critically-acclaimed intimate and immersive circus experience created by Bay Area natives and The 7 Fingers co-founders Shana Carroll and Gypsy Snider—will resume at Club Fugazi on February 10, 2023 with a cast of audience favorites and astonishing newcomers.

