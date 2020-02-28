SPEED-THE-PLOW Comes to San Francisco's Gateway Theatre

Foursome Productions and Adriano Aragon have announced the limited San Francisco's engagement of David Mamet's SPEED-THE-PLOW, directed by Peter Allas. The production will run from March 18 - April 4, 2020 at San Francisco's Gateway Theatre (215 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94111), with the press opening on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range from $30 - $65 (with group discounts available) and can be purchased at speedtheplowsf.org.

"Mamet's satirical turn on Hollywood Showbiz and American commerce will keep you laughing to the end," said director Peter Allas.



The cast of SPEED-THE-PLOW includes Rick Pasqualone* as "Bobby Gould," Ruby Lewis* as "Karen" and Jack Esformes* as "Charlie Fox."



In addition to Mr. Aragon and Mr. Allas, the creative team includes Michael Donovan (Casting Director), Alison Kawa (Costume Designer), Catherine Kalessis (Hair and Make-up Designer), Michael Palumbo+ (Lighting and Set Designer), Tony Vela (Stage Combat) and Megan McClintock (Stage Manager).

The original Broadway production of SPEED-THE-PLOW starred Joe Mantegna, Ron Silver, and Madonna in this hilarious satire of Hollywood, a culture as corrupt as the society it claims to reflect. Charlie Fox has a terrific vehicle for a currently hot client. Bringing the script to his friend Bobby Gould, the newly appointed Head of Production at a major studio, both see the work as their ticket to the Big Time. The star wants to do it; as they prepare their pitch to the studio boss, Bobby wagers Charlie that he can seduce the temp/secretary, Karen. As a ruse, he gives her a novel by "some Eastern sissy" writer that needs a courtesy read before being dismissed out of hand. Karen slyly determines the novel, not the movie-star script, should be the company's next film. She sleeps with Bobby, who is so smitten with Karen and her ideals that he pleads with Charlie to drop the star project and pitch the "Eastern sissy" writer's book.



SPEED-THE-PLOW a??runs approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes with 2 intermissions.





