SISTER ACT to Open at Cabrillo Stage's Crocker Theater This Summer

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Cabrillo Stage has announced its upcoming summer production of the irresistible musical comedy Sister Act, performing at the Crocker Theater July 9 through August 2, 2026.

Since its debut, Sister Act has garnered major award recognition, including nominations at the Tony Awards, Drama Desk Awards and the Laurence Olivier Awards, honoring its score and sense of spectacle. Audiences worldwide have embraced the show's uplifting message and its blend of comedy, soul, powerhouse music and its reminder of the importance of community.

Deloris Van Cartier, a fearless nightclub singer with dreams larger than her late-night stage, finds her world upended when she witnesses a crime and is whisked into protective custody in the last place she ever expected—a convent. What begins as a reluctant hiding spot quickly becomes a springboard for transformation as Deloris is nudged into leading the convent's struggling choir. Her arrival ignites a burst of energy and joy, turning hesitant whispers into full-throated celebration. Through exuberant songs like “Raise Your Voice” and the disco-charged “Take Me to Heaven,” Deloris helps the sisters discover confidence, harmony, and the thrill of singing out loud and proud.

As the choir blossoms, so does Deloris. The laughter, camaraderie, and unexpected sisterhood lift her in ways she never imagined. The chorus of nuns—once shy and uncertain—begins to fill the community with music that's equal parts soulful and jubilant, culminating in the radiant showstopper “Spread the Love Around.” In finding her place among these women, Deloris discovers the joy of belonging and the power of using her voice not just to stand out, but to lift others higher. The result is a story that celebrates transformation, friendship, and the sheer delight of music that makes audiences want to sing along in their seats.

Cabrillo Stage's production will highlight everything audiences adore about Sister Act: its soaring vocals, its uproarious humor, and its celebration of joy found in unexpected places. Under Artistic Director Andrea L. Hart's leadership, the 2026 summer production promises a vibrant, heart-lifting theatrical experience that will send audiences out of the theater humming and eager for more.

The cast is led by Karriyma Pekary as Deloris Van Cartier, Jennifer Taylor Daniels as Mother Superior, Sofia Rosas as Sister Mary Robert, Tory Gordon as Sister Mary Patrick, Kiki Lipsett as Sister Mary Lazarus, Marcus Cato as Monsignor O'Hara, Bobby Marchessault as Curtis Jackson, and David Jackson as Eddie Souther. The ensemble includes Aschlyn Ahrens as TJ, Arjun Medhekar as Joey, Carlos Joel González as Pablo, Laney Correa as Sister Mary Martin-of-Tours, Sandi Lewandowski as Sister Mary Theresa, Haley Clarke as Michelle/Nun, Melissa Martinez as Tina/Nun, Gage Herendeen as Ernie/Newscaster, Marlene Evelyn Bruce as Nun/Inmate, Tessa Miles Rosen as Nun/Waitress, Mindy Pedlar as Nun and understudy for Mother Superior, Kiana Van Kregten as Nun/Bar Patron, and Mark Wong as Male Cop.

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