SFJAZZ Presents Exclusive Jane Monheit Performance

During the broadcast, viewers can contribute financially to Monheit, her band, and the SFJAZZ staff using the SFJAZZ 50/50 Fund.

Mar. 23, 2021  

SFJAZZ Presents Exclusive Jane Monheit Performance

SFJAZZ in San Francisco will present an exclusive Jane Monheit performance featuring her award-winning tribute to Ella Fitzgerald. The broadcast is part of SFJAZZ's Fridays at Five series and will air Friday, March 26, 2021 at 5:00pm PST/8:00pm EST. SFJAZZ digital memberships start at $5. During the broadcast, viewers can contribute financially to Monheit, her band, and the SFJAZZ staff using the SFJAZZ 50/50 Fund.

Jane Monheit recorded this performance on the SFJAZZ Center's Miner stage in July 2017 and performed music from her 2016 Emerald City release The Songbook Sessions, her tribute to the music of the legendary First Lady of Song, Ella Fitzgerald - her greatest influence.

Monheit has come a long way since her debut at the Thelonious Monk Institute's 1998 International Vocal Competition, and the stylistic breadth of her eleven subsequent albums clearly shows a love for the Great American Songbook, the Brazilian pop of Ivan Lins and the hits of Paul Simon, Judy Collins, and Judy Garland. But the undeniable compatibility of Monheit's incandescent instrument with Ella's mellifluous, evocative voice and genre-defying approach makes this celebration of Fitzgerald, backed by her longtime trio, a match made in musical heaven.

For more information visit: https://www.sfjazz.org/


