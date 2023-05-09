SFDanceworks Reveals Season Six Beginning in June

SFDanceworks has announced the program for its sixth season featuring world and regional premieres by Alexander Anderson, Bryan Arias, Laura O'Malley and Pam Tanowitz, as well as excerpts of José Limón's 1939 masterwork Danzas Mexicanas.

Season Six performances will take place at ODC Theater June 29 - July 2, and tickets, $30 - $60, will go on sale mid-May at odcdance.org/tickets and via a direct link at sfdanceworks.org.

On Thursday, June 29 at 7 p.m., SFDanceworks will offer a ticketed preview. Please note that this evening's program will not include Danzas Mexicanas. The remainder of the weekend's performances will include the full program. Friday, June 30 at 7 p.m. is opening night. On Saturday, July 1, the company will offer two performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Season Six closes on Sunday with a 2 p.m. matinee.

"This summer we're diving deep into an exploration of identity, artistic lineage and our intrinsic connection to music," said SFDanceworks Artistic Director Dana Genshaft. "As always, audiences can expect surprising reflections on our time by some of today's leading and emerging choreographers."

"This season includes commissioned new works by two choreographers who deserve to be better known on the West Coast, Alexander Anderson and Bryan Arias, as well as a new commission by an artist who has been with SFDanceworks since its second season, Laura O'Malley. We are also thrilled to present two works with live musical accompaniment: Gustave Le Gray, No. 1 is a ravishing and arresting work by Pam Tanowitz, a choreographer I have long admired, and Danzas Mexicanas is a modern dance classic by José Limón."

The dancers this season include Isaac Bates-Vinueza, Sarah Chou, Brooke Corrales, MJ Edwards, Benjamin Freemantle, Emily Hansel, Stella Jacobs, Nick Korkos, Matt Wenckowski and Lani Yamanaka.