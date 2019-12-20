SF Sketchfest Adds The Venture Bros, Mira Sorvino, Julie Hagerty, and More To 2020 San Francisco Comedy Festival

SF Sketchfest announces more additions to the lineup for the 19th annual San Francisco Comedy Festival happening January 9-26. A vital part of the Bay Area entertainment scene year after year, SF Sketchfest features something for everyone with more than 250 shows over 18 days in 20 venues with more than 900 performers including major comedy stars and the best up-and-coming comedians from around the world. SF Sketchfest features non-stop entertainment including sketch, stand-up, alternative comedy, music, improv, films, tributes, live podcasts, storytelling, family shows, workshops, panels and more. Tickets for all new shows and all previously announced shows are on sale now at sfsketchfest.com.

SF Sketchfest previously announced its most eclectic lineup yet, featuring "Freestyle Love Supreme", the hit Broadway improvised hip-hop phenomenon created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale; tributes to Tony Shalhoub, Busy Philipps, Sandra Bernhard, Kevin Nealon, Crispin Glover, Robert Klein, Eugene Mirman, Brian Regan, Molly Shannon and The Monkees with Michael Nesmith and Micky Dolenz; appearances by Maria Bamford, Macaulay Culkin, Margaret Cho, Tony Hale, Rachel Dratch, Fred Armisen, Patton Oswalt, Phoebe Robinson, Kristen Schaal, Doug Benson, Michael Ian Black, the cast and creators of "SpongeBob SquarePants"; film tributes to "Airplane!", "Clue", "Rocky Horror Picture Show"; musical guests include country music sensation Brad Paisley, jazz luminary Bill Frisell, and Prince and the Revolution guitarist Wendy Melvoin, The Red Room Orchestra and so much more! SF Sketchfest offers its audiences the rare opportunity to see their favorite performers in intimate live performances, discussions and immersive comedy experiences and audiences can expect another outstanding year of fun over the fest's 18 days of entertainment programming.

Find the full SF Sketchfest schedule & tickets to all shows at: sfsketchfest.com/schedule-and-tickets/ Schedule and lineup subject to change.





