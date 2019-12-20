SF Sketchfest Adds The Venture Bros, Mira Sorvino, Julie Hagerty, and More To 2020 San Francisco Comedy Festival
SF Sketchfest announces more additions to the lineup for the 19th annual San Francisco Comedy Festival happening January 9-26. A vital part of the Bay Area entertainment scene year after year, SF Sketchfest features something for everyone with more than 250 shows over 18 days in 20 venues with more than 900 performers including major comedy stars and the best up-and-coming comedians from around the world. SF Sketchfest features non-stop entertainment including sketch, stand-up, alternative comedy, music, improv, films, tributes, live podcasts, storytelling, family shows, workshops, panels and more. Tickets for all new shows and all previously announced shows are on sale now at sfsketchfest.com.
Just Added
- An Afternoon with The Venture Bros! Join Hal Lublin (Wide Whale), Mark Gagliardi (Rocco, Enzo), Michael Sinterniklass (Dean Venture), Dana Snyder (The Alchemist) and James Urbaniak (Dr. Venture) for an afternoon of all-things Venture! Sunday, Jan 19, 4pm at Cobb's Comedy Club
More Additions
- Mira Sorvino added to "Barcelona" 25th Anniversary Screening and Panel with writer/director Whit Stillman and actors Tushka Bergen, Chris Eigeman and Taylor Nichols, moderated by Jesse Hawthorne Ficks. Saturday, Jan 11, 7pm at Alamo Drafthouse
- Julie Hagerty added to "Airplane!" 40th Anniversary Screening and Panel with castmate Robert Hays and the writing and directing team of Jim Abrahams and the Zucker brothers, David and Jerry, moderated by Kevin Murphy. Sunday, Jan 19, 3pm at Castro Theatre
- Micky Dolenz and Richard Kind added to Celebrity Autobiography cast which includes Scott Adsit, Rachel Dratch, Laraine Newman, Eugene Pack, Dayle Reyfel, Sherri Shepherd. Saturday, Jan 11, 7:30pm at Marines' Memorial Theatre
- Charlyne Yi added to A Night of Stand-Up with Bobcat Goldthwait, hosted by Emily Catalano. Saturday, Jan 11, 10pm at Marines' Memorial Theatre
- Ben Fong-Torres added as moderator of SF Sketchfest's Tribute to legendary entertainer Robert Klein. Wednesday, Jan 15, 8pm at Marines' Memorial Theatre
- Fred Melamed added to the World Premiere of Netflix Original Series "Medical Police". Thursday, Jan 9, 7:30pm at Marines' Memorial Theatre
SF Sketchfest previously announced its most eclectic lineup yet, featuring "Freestyle Love Supreme", the hit Broadway improvised hip-hop phenomenon created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale; tributes to Tony Shalhoub, Busy Philipps, Sandra Bernhard, Kevin Nealon, Crispin Glover, Robert Klein, Eugene Mirman, Brian Regan, Molly Shannon and The Monkees with Michael Nesmith and Micky Dolenz; appearances by Maria Bamford, Macaulay Culkin, Margaret Cho, Tony Hale, Rachel Dratch, Fred Armisen, Patton Oswalt, Phoebe Robinson, Kristen Schaal, Doug Benson, Michael Ian Black, the cast and creators of "SpongeBob SquarePants"; film tributes to "Airplane!", "Clue", "Rocky Horror Picture Show"; musical guests include country music sensation Brad Paisley, jazz luminary Bill Frisell, and Prince and the Revolution guitarist Wendy Melvoin, The Red Room Orchestra and so much more! SF Sketchfest offers its audiences the rare opportunity to see their favorite performers in intimate live performances, discussions and immersive comedy experiences and audiences can expect another outstanding year of fun over the fest's 18 days of entertainment programming.
Find the full SF Sketchfest schedule & tickets to all shows at: sfsketchfest.com/schedule-and-tickets/ Schedule and lineup subject to change.