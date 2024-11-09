SF Shakespeare Festival Launches Campaign For Shakespeare's Hearbeat Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



San Francisco Shakespeare Festival has launched the 'Shakespeare's Heartbeat' program. It uses the heartbeat rhythm (iambic pentameter) of Shakespeare's words and the physicality of his characters to engage with students on the autism spectrum.

The program is in residence at San Francisco's Everett Middle School, Francisco Middle School, Marina Middle School, and Aptos Middle School. There, students with special needs participate in interactive and imaginative games that improve social skills and help release communication blocks. By identifying emotions in a safe space participants begin to connect and express themselves.

Funds are being raised quickly to replace the $28,500 previously granted by the California Arts Council; sadly, these funds are no longer available and are necessary to pay teaching artists. Donations are gratefully accepted at sfshakes.org/donate

“I grew up with an older autistic brother,” says Education Program Manager Evan Held. “While every person's experience of the autism spectrum is vastly different, I can tell you personally how the Heartbeat program can improve not only that student's life, but the lives of everyone around them. How it can impact their siblings, their parents, the teachers they work with, their fellow students, and even the strangers passing by at the grocery store.”

Teacher Natalia Ceníseroz from Francisco Middle School comments "It's been great working with SF Shakes to find the different ways that we can reach each of our students in their own way. Students really engage with their beloved Shakespeare's Heartbeat instructors, and are excited and look forward to class. The Heartbeat teachers come with a curriculum and have everything prepared for you. They're there with you and make it a collaborative experience."

Teacher Ann Caimi at Everett Middle School reports, “Shakespeare's Heartbeat has been such a gift to my class. At first, I thought it would be a cool way to spend an hour a week. What it turned into was so much more! After Shakespeare's Heartbeat, my students can compare anime villains to Próspero in ELA class, and can throw their angry faces away in favor of their focused faces during math tests. My students love this chance to try new things and as a teacher I relish the chance for them to thrive in new and different ways. But the best part is how they connect their Heartbeat work back into all our other subjects and to their own lives.”

The Shakespeare's Heartbeat program is based on the work of Kelly Hunter's Hunter Heartbeat Method. Kelly began working with autistic children in 2002 during her time with the Royal Shakespeare Company. Her research developed techniques that use Shakespeare to encourage communication and create a sense of safety and belonging.

Photo: Evan Held

