SF Shakes Announces Watch Parties for PERICLES, PRINCE OF TYRE

San Francisco Shakespeare Festival announces Zoom watch parties of its episodic hybrid production of Pericles, Prince of Tyre.

During these watch parties, audiences will watch and discuss Episodes 1 through 3, which were performed live virtually July 2 - Aug 8. The culminating Episode 4 will be performed in person for Free Shakespeare in the Park starting Labor Day Weekend.

Zoom watch parties will be hosted by Artistic Director Rebecca J. Ennals, accompanied by special guests. On Saturday, August 14, the watch party will be co-hosted by actors Michael J. Asberry* and Brock Looser. Future co-hosts may include Episode 2 director, Elizabeth Carter, playwright and adaptor Ellen McLaughlin, and Lue Douthitt, the CEO and Creative Director of Play On, the program under which this modern verse translation of Pericles was commissioned. (*Member Actors' Equity Association)

These free watch parties will run approximately 1.5 hours and require prior registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMudemvqDgsHdUqnP7AzHCYKEyLuz1YjOUr

Viewers may also choose to view the virtual episodes on demand for a limited time starting Friday, August 13. To access the recordings, visit the SF Shakes YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/SFShakes

Whether at a watch party or on demand, viewing Episodes 1 through 3 allows Shakespeare fans to catch up on the misadventures of Prince Pericles and his family before the beginning of park performances of Episode 4.

Zoom Watch Party Schedule for watching all three episodes in one session:

- Saturday, August 14 at 7:00 pm (PDT)

- Saturday, August 21 at 7:00 pm (PDT)

- Saturday, August 28 at 7:00 pm (PDT)

For information on outdoor park performances of Episode 4 of Pericles, Prince of Tyre, please visit the Festival's website at www.sfshakes.org.