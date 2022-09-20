SF Ballet Reschedules The 2023 Opening Night Gala For January 19, 2023

San Francisco Ballet has announced an update to the 2023 Opening Night Gala, which is now scheduled for Thursday, January 19, 2023, a change from the previously announced date of January 18. The 2023 Opening Night Gala will take place at the War Memorial Opera House and San Francisco City Hall and will celebrate SF Ballet's 90th Repertory Season and Artistic Director Tamara Rojo's arrival with the theme "next@90 . . . the future starts now."

The 2023 Gala, chaired by Betsy Linder, will begin at the Opera House with red carpet arrivals, the Sparkling Stroll, and a Gala performance featuring selections from SF Ballet's next@90 festival, which opens the following evening. The Gala Dinner will take place at City Hall for select ticketholders following the performance. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, September 23, via sfballet.org/gala.