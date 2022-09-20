Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SF Ballet Reschedules The 2023 Opening Night Gala For January 19, 2023

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, September 23.

Register for San Francisco News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 20, 2022  
SF Ballet Reschedules The 2023 Opening Night Gala For January 19, 2023

San Francisco Ballet has announced an update to the 2023 Opening Night Gala, which is now scheduled for Thursday, January 19, 2023, a change from the previously announced date of January 18. The 2023 Opening Night Gala will take place at the War Memorial Opera House and San Francisco City Hall and will celebrate SF Ballet's 90th Repertory Season and Artistic Director Tamara Rojo's arrival with the theme "next@90 . . . the future starts now."

The 2023 Gala, chaired by Betsy Linder, will begin at the Opera House with red carpet arrivals, the Sparkling Stroll, and a Gala performance featuring selections from SF Ballet's next@90 festival, which opens the following evening. The Gala Dinner will take place at City Hall for select ticketholders following the performance. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, September 23, via sfballet.org/gala.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


San Jose Stage to Present SEX WITH STRANGERS in OctoberSan Jose Stage to Present SEX WITH STRANGERS in October
September 19, 2022

San Jose Stage Company has announced the cast and creative team for the first production of its 40th Anniversary 2022-23 Season, Sex with Strangers by Laura Eason. Directed by Johnny Moreno, Sex with Strangers will run from October 12 – 30, 2022 at San Jose Stage Company.
SHREK THE MUSICAL Comes to San Jose in NovemberSHREK THE MUSICAL Comes to San Jose in November
September 19, 2022

Frightful becomes delightful when Playful People Productions presents one of the biggest musicals the company has ever produced: Shrek, the Musical, directed by Emily Pennington, with choreography by Mary Theresa Capriles and Emily Pennington, and vocal direction by Stacy Levin.
Word for Word's Off the Page Staged Reading Series to Present Two Murakami Stories in OctoberWord for Word's Off the Page Staged Reading Series to Present Two Murakami Stories in October
September 18, 2022

Word for Word’s Off the Page Staged Reading Series 2022 continues on October 3 with two stories by Haruki Murakami The Second Bakery Attack and Bakery Attack. Stories that Word for Word theatrically presents are selected from Off the Page staged readings. This series is the public’s first look at pieces Word for Word is being considered for upcoming productions. 
Peninsula Ballet Theatre to Present CARMINA BURANA This MonthPeninsula Ballet Theatre to Present CARMINA BURANA This Month
September 18, 2022

Peninsula Ballet Theatre (PBT) will launch the company’s 55th anniversary season Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25 with the premiere of Artistic Director Gregory Amato’s fully staged production of Carl Orff’s epic cantata, Carmina Burana.
Playful People Productions Presents Original Play WINNIE THE POOH, October 28-30, 2022Playful People Productions Presents Original Play WINNIE THE POOH, October 28-30, 2022
September 16, 2022

The Hundred Acre Wood comes to San Jose when Playful People Productions presents an original adaptation of Winnie the Pooh, directed by Shannon Santandrea. Children ages 4 to 11 — many of them performing alongside siblings — will bring A.A. Milne's classic tales to life before a live audience at Historic Hoover Theatre.