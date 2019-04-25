SEX AND THE CITY LIVE Set for May 30-July 13 At Oasis

Apr. 25, 2019  

SEX AND THE CITY LIVE Set for May 30-July 13 At Oasis

Oasis, San Francisco's award-winning drag nightclub and cabaret theater, announces the return of the hit drag-parody Sex and the City LIVE this summer, with two NEW EPISODES! Now in it's eighth year, Sex and the City LIVE! will run May 30 - July 13, 2019, during Pride month in SF. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 7 p.m. Tickets range in price from $27 - $50. All tickets are available now at www.sfoasis.com.

Sex and the City LIVE! is a send up of the ground-breaking series that ran on HBO from 1998 - 2004. Each performance features two popular episodes, each tackling modern social issues including sexuality, sexually transmitted diseases, safe sex, promiscuity, femininity, and of course, shoes - while exploring the complex differences between lasting friendships and true relationships.

Adapted and Directed by D'Arcy Drollinger with Sets by Sarah Phykitt, Lighting by Sophia Craven and costumes by Ruby Vixen, Sex and the City LIVE! features some of San Francisco's most prominent drag stars including Sue Casa as Carrie Bradshaw, D'Arcy Drollinger as Samantha Jones, Lady Bear as Miranda Hobbs and Steven LeMay as Charlotte York. Rounding out the cast are: Sergio Lobito, Joshua Beld, Andy Alabran and Pablo Schmidt-Escobar.


TIX: Tickets are $27-$50 - Tickets available at http://sfoasis.com



