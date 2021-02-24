SAVE THE OASIS Telethon to Stream March 6

SAVE THE OASIS TELETHON, hosted by D'Arcy Drollinger and friends, will stream live March 6, 2021, 12:00PM-12:00AM on Oasis TV & GiveButter.com, allowing audiences the opportunity to support the legendary SOMA nightclub/cabaret that is at risk of closure. For the past six years, The Oasis has been home to queer performers both locally and nationally, as well as a clubhouse for the community.

Drollinger will be joined by a cavalcade of stars and San Francisco luminaries including Sister Roma, Heklina, Juanita More, Glamamore, Peaches Christ, Alaska, Lady Bunny, Ben De La Creme, Justin Bond, Leigh Crow, Jackie Beat, Sherry Vine, Trixie Mattel, Honey Mahogany, Rock M. Sakura, Snaxx, Matthew Martin, Chyna Maykit, The Baloney Boys, Mario Diaz, Patty from HR and many more fabulous performers who have graced the Oasis stage over the years. The goal is to raise $100,000 to save the iconic queer SOMA nightclub.

Donations open now through March 6th @ givebutter.com/saveoasis

"As we approach the one-year anniversary of Oasis shutting down our normal operations due to Covid-19, the financial situation has become dire. It literally costs us money to be open right now, due to our size and location. While bars in the Castro have foot traffic and smaller spaces, opening our roof and parklet is actually more expensive than staying closed.We are counting on grants from the City and Federal government, but the process for those hasn't even started and I fear will come too late. We are extremely proud of what we have accomplished to stay alive so far - Meals on Heels (our drag delivery service), producing shows on our rooftop and parklet, and creating our own streaming TV platform full of original content - Oasis TV. With the help of a PPP loan, we were able to employ our staff for a short period, hire out-of-work performers, and bring some joy and sparkle to the community during this dark time. But the hard reality is that even with all we've done and the initial help we received, the monthly cost to maintain a business like Oasis is extremely high. The second shutdown coupled with the already mounting debt has left us on the brink of financial collapse. We are now asking for the community's help to keep us afloat so we can be there for everyone when the pandemic is over. It would be tragic to have come this far and not survive." - D'Arcy Drollinger, Owner and Artistic Director of Oasis.