Rough Readings Presents THE PITCH By Aaron Loeb This March

Playwrights Foundation's March Rough Reading is The Pitch by Aaron Loeb, who is a Playwrights Foundation Alum, with these readings presented in partnership with San Francisco Playhouse. The Pitch by Aaron Loeb readings are on March 2, at 7:30 PM, Roble Hall, Stanford University, March 3 at 7:30PM, Theatre of Yugen (SF).

The play is a San Francisco Playhouse commission and is Directed by Bill English co-founder and artistic director of San Francisco Playhouse. Aaron Loeb brings psychological suspense to the world of Silicon Valley as characters explore purpose, identity, success, playing the game, and who you can trust. In The Pitch people would sacrifice anything to work with star investor May Lee. When May meets an entrepreneur that radiates talent it's her turn to decide what must be sacrificed in the name of making her mark.

Jessica Bird Beza, Executive Artistic Director of Playwrights Foundation remarks, "This partnership shows a deep commitment from local organizations to support Bay Area playwrights. Together, we are able to give a deeper development process to Aaron Loeb, a playwright who is embedded in both of our companies, than we can alone."





