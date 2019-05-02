Ross Valley Players Presents INCIDENTS IN THE WICKED LIFE OF MOLL FLANDERS

The fifth play of Ross Valley Players 89th season is Incidents in the Wicked Life of Moll Flanders...adapted from Daniel Defoe's 1722 novel, written by Jennifer Le Blanc and directed by Ellen Brooks. A bawdy story about a poor damsel in distress who surrenders her virtue again and again (and again) to get to the top of society, Moll Flanders is one of the most memorable heroines in the canon.

The play covers almost 50 years in the life of Moll Flanders in 17th century England. Her mother was a convicted felon and Moll was born in Newgate Prison in London. Not an auspicious start. Moll is thrown into a life of misadventures with the Highwaymen, Seducers, Husbands, Pirates and Thieves who pepper this historical romp. With determination, guile and a flexible set of moral standards, Moll lives a life of amazing triumphs and defeats - beginning as a servant, then a whore, thief, five times a wife, mother, lover, transported felon and in the end rich and penitent.

Ellen Brooks describes why she loves directing this play."Moll Flanders bursts with energy, mischief and resourcefulness. Living by her wit and beauty in a tumultuous world, her fortunes rise, fall and rise again as she crosses England, then an ocean, and lands in a new world ~ but always with misadventure and outrageous circumstance nipping at her heels. Her ending is a complete surprise ~ even to herself."

Now in its 89th year, Ross Valley Players, a non-profit arts organization, is the oldest continually operating community theater on the West Coast. Created in 1930 as a way to escape the hardships of the Depression, Ross Valley Players has introduced live theater to tens of thousands of Marin residents over the years. Each year, RVP presents a regular season of six full productions, running a total of 30 weeks. RVP offers special events and short-term productions outside the regular season. Plays include recent Broadway material, popular plays, classic theater, and a selection of works by well-known playwrights from around the world. RVP features all genres: comedy, drama, mysteries, and musicals. Their Ross Alternative Works (RAW) program presents short run, minimal set productions of original scripts by Bay Area playwrights.

Ross Valley Players: Barn Theatre - 30 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Ross, CA 94957.

(415) 456-9555 ext. 1. Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays: $27 GA ($15 for under the age of 25). Thursdays: $22 GA ($12 for under the age of 25). Preview Night - Thursday, March 7 - $12 minimum donation suggested. To order tickets, call 415-456-9555, ext. 1 or visit www.RossValleyPlayers.com.





