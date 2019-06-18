Ross Valley Players presents Crimes of the Heart written by Beth Henley and directed by Patrick Nims. The play will run from July 12 to August 11 at the Ross Valley Players: Barn Theatre.

Synopsis: Set in the mid-20th century, the outlandish and endearing Magrath sisters return to their home in Hazelhurst, Mississippi to sort out the past in this quirky Southern Gothic comedy. Lenny has given up on ever marrying. Meg has retreated from a failed singing career. And Babe is out on bail after shooting her husband because she didn't like his looks. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the NY Critics' Circle Award for Best American Play.

Crimes of the Heart won the 1981 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Play. In 1986, the play was novelized and released as a book, written by Claudia Reilly.

The 1986 film adaptation was directed by Bruce Beresford and garnered three Academy Award nominations including Beth Henley for Best Adapted Screenplay, Sissy Spacek for Lead Actress and Tess Harper for Best Supporting Actress.

Director Patrick Nims says, "It is thrilling be working at RVP and on the historic Barn stage. I've loved CRIMES ever since I first read it years ago and it has always been my hope to someday direct it. CRIMES is alternately hilarious and heartbreaking as three "odd" young women in a small southern town struggle to come to terms with the notoriety that defined their youth. The way that they deal with the crimes of the heart that they have suffered and perpetrated bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye every time I see it. The cast has been amazing, funny and fearless as they have taken on these quirky and endearing personalities."

To order tickets, call 415-456-9555, ext. 1 or visit www.RossValleyPlayers.com.





