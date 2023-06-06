Roald Dahl's JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH JR. To Be Presented At Heirloom East Bay

Stagecraft Play Production camp presents 'Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach Jr.'! 35 campers in grades 3-8 have been working on their acting, singing, and dancing skills, plus some farming and fun with animals, all culminating in 3 public musical performances.

Put on by Plethos Productions, a non-profit theater production company based in Castro Valley, this 2-week performance arts course offers kids from all over the community the chance to learn, play, and perform together.

In this delightfully offbeat adaptation of the Dahl novel, a boy and his insect friends take an amazing journey across the ocean. With a wickedly tuneful score and a witty and charming book, this adventurous musical about courage and self-discovery is perfect for kids ages 3-13.

The whole community is invited on June 16, 17, & 18 at 6pm to watch these talented young performers show off their acting chops in this 1-hour rendition of a classic at Heirloom East Bay, Castro Valley. Get your tickets today at Click Here.