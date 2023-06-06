Roald Dahl's JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH JR. To Be Presented At Heirloom East Bay

In this delightfully offbeat adaptation of the Dahl novel, a boy and his insect friends take an amazing journey across the ocean.
POPULAR
Stagecraft Play Production camp presents 'Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach Jr.'! 35 campers in grades 3-8 have been working on their acting, singing, and dancing skills, plus some farming and fun with animals, all culminating in 3 public musical performances.
Put on by Plethos Productions, a non-profit theater production company based in Castro Valley, this 2-week performance arts course offers kids from all over the community the chance to learn, play, and perform together.
In this delightfully offbeat adaptation of the Dahl novel, a boy and his insect friends take an amazing journey across the ocean. With a wickedly tuneful score and a witty and charming book, this adventurous musical about courage and self-discovery is perfect for kids ages 3-13.
The whole community is invited on June 16, 17, & 18 at 6pm to watch these talented young performers show off their acting chops in this 1-hour rendition of a classic at Heirloom East Bay, Castro Valley. Get your tickets today at Click Here.
Videos
|An Enchanted Evening
Transcendence Theatre Company (9/08-9/17)
|The Road to Mecca
Z Below (6/04-6/30)
|David Tennant's "Good"
Lark Theater (6/15-6/24)
|"The Waiting Period"
The Marsh San Francisco (5/21-7/23)
|The Full Monty
Transcendence Theatre Company (7/28-8/20)
|Axle Surgeons of California, Inc.
Axle Surgeons of California & Northern California - Axle Doctor (5/26-12/31)
|In the Heights
Center Repertory Company (5/27-6/24)
|The Evolution of Hip Hop Dance
The American Theater Company (1/01-12/31)
|The River Bride
City Lights Theater Company (5/18-6/11)
|She Loves Me
Gateway Theater (6/10-6/25)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You