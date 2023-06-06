Roald Dahl's JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH JR. To Be Presented At Heirloom East Bay

In this delightfully offbeat adaptation of the Dahl novel, a boy and his insect friends take an amazing journey across the ocean.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

Stagecraft Play Production camp presents 'Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach Jr.'! 35 campers in grades 3-8 have been working on their acting, singing, and dancing skills, plus some farming and fun with animals, all culminating in 3 public musical performances.

Put on by Plethos Productions, a non-profit theater production company based in Castro Valley, this 2-week performance arts course offers kids from all over the community the chance to learn, play, and perform together.

In this delightfully offbeat adaptation of the Dahl novel, a boy and his insect friends take an amazing journey across the ocean. With a wickedly tuneful score and a witty and charming book, this adventurous musical about courage and self-discovery is perfect for kids ages 3-13.

The whole community is invited on June 16, 17, & 18 at 6pm to watch these talented young performers show off their acting chops in this 1-hour rendition of a classic at Heirloom East Bay, Castro Valley. Get your tickets today at Click Here




