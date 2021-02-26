Rhino Presents COVID ADVENTURE, An Essential Services Production Solo Show With John Fisher

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation: COVID ADVENTURE.

Conceived and Performed by John Fisher. Streaming Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 8pm for one free performance only.

Portola came here to conquer; Serra followed to convert. I'm just taking a day off.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816.