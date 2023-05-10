Review: WHERE DID WE SIT ON THE BUS? at Marin Theatre Company

Starring the charming, effervescent Satya Chávez, Where Did We Sit On The Bus is a delightfully optimistic coming of age story.

Where Did We Sit On The Bus?

By Brian Quijada

Directed by Matt Dickson

Marin Theatre Company

A mid-twenties lesbian Latina woman struggles with the challenge of what to tell her potential children about her heritage. The 'brown' woman is marrying her white Swiss-German lover and mixed-race questions are bound to surface. This inquiry begins a flashback to her childhood where the precocious youngster winds her way through a minefield of discrimination, stereotypes, hopes and dreams. Starring the charming, effervescent Satya Chávez, Where Did We Sit On The Bus is a delightfully optimistic coming of age story.

Using her skills as a storyteller, singer and multi-instrumentalist, Chávez has the audience in the palm of her hands through comic monologues involving a made-up myth about her man-eating ancestor (her last name Quijada means large jaw) or eating gefilte fish with her Jewish pals, or her fascination with Michael Jackson. Playing several characters (her parents, teacher) keeps the play from becoming a static monologue and the music, aided by looping vocals and instruments over each other, moves the story along.

Satya Chávez

As she discovers the truth of her background, we understand the desire of immigrants searching for the elusive American Dream. Chavez's character wants to be an entertainer, her father wants her to go to college and be a lawyer or doctor. Her acceptance by her parents makes for a poignant and empathetic moment. An unfortunate choice of garish neon lighting distracts from the production's simplicity and focus.

Where Did We Sit on The Bus?, taken from an innocent child's question upon learning about Rosa Parks, tackles up some heavy issues about first-generation Americans and immigration policy which, in the Bay Area, was preaching to the choir. Chávez gives a bravura performance and Emmy nominated playwright Brian Quijada delivers a first-rate script.

Where Did We Sit On The Bus? continues through May 28th. Tickets can be purchased online at marintheatre.org or by calling 415-388-5208.

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne



