Review: RUMORS at Woodminster Summer Musicals

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The cast of RUMORS at Woodminster Summer

Musicals. Photo Credit: Anna Chibisova

RUMORS at Woodminster Summer Musicals is full of laughs and gaffs, and is a jolly good time. Set in a posh New York townhouse, RUMORS is Neil Simon’s only full length farce. From half truths to utter nonsense and mistaken identities to outright charades, this production will ensnare you in a stream of rumors and then lead you back to the truth.

RUMORS is set in Sneden’s Landing, New York and follows Charlie and Myra as they host a party to celebrate their 10th anniversary. There are problems from the start as the first guests arrive to the sound of a gunshot. Chris and Ken Gorman must deal with a slightly injured Charlie and a missing Myra. They concoct a crazy story to cover for the missing hosts as other guests, Lenny and Claire Ganz arrive. Soon the charade is too much, and they must confess the truth to the other couple just as another couple arrives and a new scheme of concealment is put in place. Ernie and Cookie Cusack add another twist to the scenario as do the last guests to arrive, Glenn and Cassie Cooper. Just when things seem to be under control, everything goes sideways. Everyone must sort through the tangle of who said what, what is real, who knows the truth, and what is conjecture just as the cops, Officers Welch and Pudney, arrive.

RUMORS is a show that relies on quick wit, physical comedy, and timing. Olivia Obidah gives us some funny moments with Cookie’s back spasms, and a truly memorable bit that rivals a great yoga workout. Maggie Francisco’s Cassie has a few nice moments as well. Antonia Reed as Claire Ganz brings the sass and gives the best side-eye around. Her unspoken reactions are spot-on and fill those moments before the next line. Elmo Tanner does a good exasperated exclamation, but perhaps overuses the bit. Tony Howard as Lenny Ganz is at his best when he is quick and pushing the tempo. Ben Sasnett as Ken Gorman delivers some great one-liners as well. Nathan Howe ratchets up the intensity with his performance as Officer Welch, but perhaps leaves a few jokes on the vine. Without a doubt, the show would be dead in the water without Juliet Heller. She not only delivers on her part as Chris Gorman, but finds a way to steer things back on course when they go awry. She gives the best example of Simon’s intention for rapid-fire dialogue. Together the cast is a bit like a roller coaster with ups and downs, but it’s still a lot of fun. You could hear the audience’s genuine enjoyment throughout the night.

Director Joel Schlader has his work cut out for him directing this show that depends almost entirely on the cast being in sync with comedic timing of lines and entrances. There are certainly places where that was successful, but also others where things were just off. When you first walk into the amphitheater, you are greeted with expansive sets that fill the entire stage. The look is vibrant and detailed. Upon closer inspection, the elements seem to be a bit more of a mishmash. There are formal gardens, but the house interior appears more casual. The outdoor tennis court and pool are painted in different perspectives one right over the other in an area that isn’t even used. The costumes by Jody Jaron and JJ Tong are thoughtful and flattering with the exception of Cookie’s dress which appears neither vintage nor Russian. The sound and lighting are solid throughout the show and support the story in a natural way. Shout out to local teen, Delilah Schiraga who runs the light board with expertise.

RUMORS at Woodminster Summer Musicals is one of those shows that is just on the cusp. It shows great potential, and hopefully opening night jitters quickly fade into a more stable performance. Despite the shaky bits, there is no doubt that the audience thoroughly enjoyed the show and had a great time. As the summer ends, don’t miss your last opportunity to see a show under the stars at Joaquin Miller Park at Woodminster Summer Musicals. For more information or tickets, visit woodminster.com.

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