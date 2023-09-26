Review: BEFORE THE SWORD at New Conservatory Theatre Center

An eccentric author takes on a troubled teen in NCTC’s World Premiere of Andrew Alty’s fictionalized account of the inspiration of the writing of T. H. White’s The Sword and the Stone. Well-researched and lovingly realized, Before the Sword becomes a metaphor for people struggling with their identities and becoming the people they were meant to be.

Pictured L to R_ Kim Donovan, Mark P. Robinson, Jeffrey Hoffman, and Radhika Rao.

It’s 1936 England and ex-professor/author T. H. White (Adam KuveNiemann) is living in a quaint cottage in the woods training a pet hawk. His revery is interrupted by Freddie (Henry Halkyard), a teen escaping the bullying he’s become accustomed to. At first an imposition, Freddie is taken on as a challenge, learning the skills necessary to survive the magic woods and life itself. “Fitting in is important” he tells the youth, yet non-conformity is a badge of honor. “In the woods you’re whoever you want to be” is just the medicine Freddie requires.

Pictured L to R_ Henry Halkyard, Kim Donovan, Radhika Rao, and Adam KuveNiemann.

Freddie’s mysterious past becomes a major subplot of Before the Sword - his adoptive status and his search for his birth parents play out among his stepfather’s abuse and his mother’s burgeoning lesbianism. Kimberly Donovan and Mark Robinson provide strong supporting roles as the struggling stepparents. Adding to gay aspects presented here is a homosexual vicar (Jeffrey Hoffman) and his lesbian wife (Radhiko Rao)

Pictured L to R_ Radhika Rao and Kim Donovan.

Extraordinary performances are delivered by KuveNiemann as the odd author and NCTC newcomer Henry Halkyard as the deeply distressed Freddie. White is a father figure Freddie desperately needs and their relationship blooms beautifully under his tutelage. They joust with broomsticks and dustpans, listen to the sounds of the forest and Freddie becomes stronger and more assured.

Pictured L to R_ Henry Halkyard, Mark P. Robinson, and Adam KuveNiemann.

Set in Devin Kasper’s magnificent papier mâché woods and some stellar lighting by Christian V. Mejia, director Ed Decker has created a magical atmosphere ripe for the character’s self-discoveries. Decker’s casting is remarkable, as is his seamless transitions between subplot scenes. Alty works in T. H. White’s troubled childhood into the character of Freddie and wonderfully works in White’s knowledge of hunting, falconry and jousting he would use in The Sword and the Stone. Before the Sword, like the 2019 film Tolkien, provides a backstory to a famous piece of literature while also contemporizing it with a lovely LGBTQ story.

Before the Sword continues through October 15th. For tickets and more information, visit Click Here or call the box office at (415) 861-8972.

Photo Credit: Lois Tema